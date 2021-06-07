Airtel vs Jio vs Vi vs BSNL 1.5GB and 2GB daily data plans under Rs 300

Highlights Airtel, Jio, BSNL and Vi offer prepaid plans under Rs 300.

BSNL gives data plans at Rs 198, Rs 241 and Rs 251 work from home plan.

Vi gives double data benefits with its Rs 299 prepaid plans.

Airtel, Jio, BSNL and Vi offer prepaid plans under Rs 300 that offer up to 2GB daily data, along with calling benefits and streaming benefits to some extent. BSNL revised the benefits of Rs 249 first recharge coupon (FRC) last month to offer 2GB daily data for a validity of 60 days. Jio offers 1.5GB daily data at Rs 199 and 2GB daily data at Rs 249. Airtel and Vi offer 1.5GB and 2GB daily data plans priced under Rs 300.

Jio Rs 199 prepaid plan: The Rs 199 prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days and offers 42 GB data, this means users essentially get 1.5 GB per day with this plan. The plan also brings unlimited domestic calls and gives 100 free SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Jio Rs 249 prepaid plan: If users are willing to spare Rs 50 more than the above-stated plan, Jio gives 2GB daily data. This prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days and offers 2GB data per day, total data of 56GB. The plan also brings unlimited domestic calls from Jio to any network. The plan gives 100 free SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Airtel offers prepaid plans at Rs 249, Rs 279, Rs 289 and Rs 299 that give 1.5 GB daily data and 28 days validity. All plans offer unlimited calling, 100SMS per day and give access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition. The Rs 289 plan gives access to Zee5 Premium for a month. All plans give access to a free subscription to AirtelXstream, free HelloTunes and Wynk music with a slight difference in additional benefits.

Vi Rs 249 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan offers 1.5GB daily data with 28 days with unlimited calls and 100SMS per day. The plan gives access to Vi movies and TV. It recently partnered with Viacom 18 to give users access to Voot Select. The plan gives weekend data rollover data with extra 5GB if recharged from the app.

BSNL Rs 249 prepaid plan: BSNL recently revised its Rs 249 first recharge prepaid plan to offer 2GB daily data. While the Rs 298 prepaid plan gives 1Gb daily data, the Rs 249 prepaid plan was again revised to give 2GB daily data for a validity of 60 days. BSNL's Rs 298 prepaid plan has a validity of 56 days. BSNL also gives data plans at Rs 198, Rs 241 and Rs 251 work from home plan. BSNL Rs 198 data STV gives 2GB data per day for 50 days. BSNL Rs 241 prepaid plan gives 2.5GB daily data for 30 days and BSL Rs 251 work from home data STV gives 70GB data for 28 days.





Airtel Rs 298 vs Vi Rs 299 prepaid plans with 2GB daily data:

Airtel Rs 298 prepaid plan: This plan gives 2GB of data per day with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day and comes for a 28-day validity. The additional benefits of this plan include an Airtel XStream subscription and Wynk music with access to free online courses and Rs 150 cashback on Fastag. Moreover, this plan gives access to Bharti Axa life insurance. Users getting a recharge from the Airtel Thanks app get a discount of Rs 50 and 2GB additional data for this prepaid plan. So this plan can cost users Rs 248 with 2GB additional data.

Vi Rs 299 prepaid plan: This is a double data prepaid plan that comes with a weekend rollover data benefit. This means that this plan offers 2 plus 2, 4GB daily data for 28 days along with a weekend rollover data benefit that lets users accumulate data on weekdays and use it together on the weekends, which can come in handy for streaming. This plan gives 4GB of data per day for 28 days with unlimited talktime. Users also get Rs 125 assured bonus cash to play their favourite games on MPL with Rs 75 daily discount, on food orders from Zomato with Vi Movies and TV access.

