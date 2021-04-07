Airtel XStream, JioFiber, Excitel 100 Mbps and 300 Mbps broadband plans detailed

Highlights Airtel Xstream, JioFIber and Excitel give 100 Mbps with unlimited data for Rs 799 and Rs 699 respectively.

JioFiber is giving 15 and 30 days extra validity with semi-annual and annual broadband plans respectively.

Some of these plans also give streaming benefits from Amazon Prime, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.

AirtelXStream, JioFiber and Excitel are giving several broadband plans. These plans offer unlimited data with varying speeds. JioFiber is currently giving additional validity with its semi-annual and annual plans. BSNL has discontinued several plans and is currently offering plans priced at Rs 599 and Rs 1277. The following plans are from Airtel XStream, JioFiber and Excitel and give 100 Mbps and 300 Mbps data.

AirtelXStream, JioFIber, Excitel 100 Mbps broadband plans:



Airtel Rs 799 broadband plan: Airtel Xstream's Premium broadband plan comes for Rs 799. It gives unlimited internet with up to 100 Mbps speed and unlimited calls. It also gives access to Airtel XStream, Wynk Music, and Shaw Academy.

JioFiber Rs 699 broadband plan: JioFiber gives unlimited data with 100 Mbps for Rs 699. This plan, however, does not include any OTT benefits. The semi-annual and annual plans are priced at Rs 4194 and Rs 8388 respectively and give 100 Mbps unlimited data with unlimited calling and users are getting 15 and 30 days additional validity with these plans.

Excitel Rs 699 broadband plan: Excitel gives unlimited data with 100 Mbps speed for Rs 699 per month. The same plan comes for rs 399 a month if users subscribe for 12 months and pay Rs 4799 for the annual subscription.

AirtelXStream, JioFIber, Excitel 300 Mbps broadband plans:



Airtel Rs 1499 broadband plan: This plan gives unlimited data with 300 Mbps speed and access to Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel XStream and Wynk Music. It also gives access to streaming apps like Disney+ Hotstar and Zee5 Premium.

JioFiber Rs 1499 broadband plan: This plan gives unlimited internet with 300 Mbps speed. It also gives access to 15 OTT apps including Netflix, Amazon prime and Disney+ Hotstar. The semi-annual and annual plans for this offer are priced at Rs 8994 and Rs 17,988 respectively and are currently giving 15 and 30 days of extra validity.

Excitel Rs 999 broadband plan: For a month's validity Excitel is giving a broadband plan with unlimited internet and 300 Mbps speed priced at Rs 999 and the same plan comes for Rs Rs 499 a month which comes to Rs 5988 a year respectively.

Excitel Rs 752 broadband plan: Excitel recently announced that it will give users access to multiple over-the-top (OTT) platforms namely ZEE5, Voot, Eros, Shemaroo at no added cost. The subscriptions are complementary with Excitel's 300 Mbps, 3months plan which currently comes for Rs 752 per month and Rs 2256 for three months. The plan is available in all Excitel servicing cities.



