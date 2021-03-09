Airtel Xstream vs JioFiber Rs 3999 broadband plan, which is better?

Highlights Airtel XStream and JioFiber offer a range of broadband plans, with some offers in the same price segment.

Airtel XStream and JioFiber offer a range of broadband plans, with some offers in the same price segment. JioFiber starts offering broadband plans from Rs 399, while Airtel XStream's broadband plans start at Rs 499. The plans gained popularity last year during the pandemic when people working from home required larger internet speeds. While Airtel started offering unlimited internet with all its broadband plans, JioFiber introduced new broadband plans, with a 30-day free trial offer.

Two separate trial plans from JioFiber are priced at Rs 1500 and Rs 2500 and are refundable. They offer 30 days validity with no rental cost, but a refundable deposit of Rs 1000. Both plans offer 150Mbps data with a FUP limit of 3.3TB a month. While the Rs 1500 plan does not bring any OTT benefits, the Rs 2500 plan gives access to 13 OTT platforms. Users are eligible for a free modem or a router with these plans. The Rs 2500 plan also gives access to a 4K set-top box.

AirtelXStream vs JioFiber Rs 999 broadband plan: Airtel XStream entertainment broadband plan offers unlimited internet and calls with a high speed of up to 200 Mbps. JioFiber's Rs 999 broadband plan comes with truly unlimited internet with download and upload speeds of up to 150Mbps. The plan also provides unlimited voice calling and access to 14 OTT apps including Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 1000.

AirtelXStream vs JioFiber Rs 1499 broadband plan: Airtel XStream Rs 1499 ultra-broadband plan offers unlimited internet with speed up to 300 Mbps and unlimited local and STD calls. JioFiber's Rs 1499 plan gives truly unlimited internet with download and upload speeds capped at up to 300 Mbps. Along with providing unlimited voice calling, it also offers a free subscription to 15 OTT apps at no extra cost.



AirtelXStream vs JioFiber Rs 3999 broadband plan:

Airtel XStream VIP broadband plan at Rs 3999: Airtel XStream VIP broadband plan offers unlimited internet with speed up to 1 Gbps and unlimited local and STD calls. The Airtel XStream Rs 3999 broadband plan has also started offering a 4X4 router that will give users WiFi coverage with 1Gbps coverage in small homes and offices. The plan listed as the VIP subscription has unlimited internet, with up to 1Gbps speed.

As per Airtel, all its broadband plans include Airtel Xstream 4k TV Box along with 10,000+ movies, shows and original series from 7 OTT apps and 5 Studios. The last three plans in the list, that is, entertainment, ultra and VIP plans priced at Rs 999, Rs 1499 and Rs 3999 give access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Zee5 services while all plans give access to Airtel XStream OTT services that include Lionsgate, Voot Basic, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Shemaroo Me and Ultra. The plans also give access to the Airtel Thanks app, Wynk Music. Active DTH subscription is mandatory to continue accessing and enjoying internet-supported online content and services on Airtel Xstream Box.

JioFiber Rs 3999 broadband plan: The Rs 3999 JioFIber broadband plan offers unlimited internet with 1Gbps internet speed per second. The plan also offers unlimited voice calls and access to 15 OTT apps worth a Rs 1650 monthly subscription. The 15 OTT apps that come with the broadband plan include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot Select, Lionsgate, SunNxt, Hoichoi, Alt Balaji, Voot Kids, Eros Now, Discovery +, Alt Balaji and Hungama Play.

Looking at the two top-tier broadband plans from Airtel and Jio, one can conclude that the Rs 3999 broadband plan from JioFiber offers more premium OTT benefits. Airtel is also giving streaming benefits but not at par when compared to JioFiber's benefits where the Rs 3999 broadband plan is considered. Airtel's Rs 3999 broadband plan can also be considered as a benefit if users are looking at the plan for work from home purposes or small offices.



