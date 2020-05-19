Airtel's Rs 2498 vs Jio's Rs 2399 yearly prepaid plan: Which one is better?

Highlights Airtel announced a prepaid plan costing Rs 2498, it earlier had a yearly plan at Rs 2398.

Telecom giant Airtel added a new yearly prepaid plan to its list recently. The company announced a prepaid plan costing Rs 2498, it earlier had a yearly plan at Rs 2398. The announcement comes days after Jio announced a yearly plan and so a comparison is unavoidable.

The new yearly plan by Airtel is priced at Rs 2498, it will provide 2GB daily data along with 100 SMS per day. It will also offer unlimited calling and complimentary subscriptions to ZEE5 Premium, Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music. The pack will also come along with an anti-virus system for your phone. It will be valid for 365 days.

The Reliance Jio yearly plan, on the other hand, costs Rs 2399. The plan offers 2GB data per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling, 12,000 FUP minutes of calling to other networks. It also provides 100 SMSes per day and has a validity of 365 days. It also includes a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

If we compare the two plans, the Airtel yearly prepaid plan costs a bit more than Jio's Rs 2399 plan but when it comes to benefits, the Airtel plan takes the cake. It offers unlimited calling whereas the Jio plan offers unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling, 12,000 FUP minutes of calling to other networks. The Airtel plan also includes free subscription to Zee5 Premium app and Wynk Music while Jio only offers subscription to Jio apps. Both the plans, however, have a validity of 365 days and offer the same data benefit.

Airtel has another yearly plan that costs Rs 2398. The plan provides 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling to all networks, and 100SMSes per day. The pack has a validity of 365 days. The plan includes a complimentary subscription to ZEE5, Airtel Xstream Premium, and Wynk Music. The plan will come along with a complimentary anti-virus system for your phone.

Earlier, this week Airtel had announced a series of budget prepaid plans starting at Rs 99. The plan offers a total of 1GB unlimited calls to any network and a total of 300SMSes. The plan has a validity of 18 days. The other plan in the lineup costs Rs 129 and offers unlimited calls to any network and a total of 300SMSes. The plan has validity of 24 days. Both the plans come with a free subscription to Zee5, Wynk Music and Airtel XStream. They are available in selected circles.

Another newly launched plan by Airtel costs Rs 199. The pack comes with 1GB data per day, unlimited calls to all networks and 100 SMSes per day. It also offers a free subscription to Zee5, Wynk Music, and Airtel XStream and has a validity of 24 days.

