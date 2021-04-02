Amazfit Bip U Pro launch set for next week, to sport GPS and SpO2 features

Highlights Amazfit Bip U Pro is launching in India next week

It will feature an in-built GPS

It will also bring Alexa Voice Assistant support

Xiaomi just unveiled the Mi Band 6 in China, and hot on the tail, Huami is gearing up to launch the Amazfit Bip U Pro in India. For starters, Huami is backed by Xiaomi, which also makes smart bands for the brand. Last year Huami extended its partnership with Xiaomi for three more years. Meaning the brand will keep producing smart wearables for Xiaomi for at least until 2023.

The Amazfit Bip U Pro will succeed over the Amazfit Bip U that was launched at a starting price of Rs 3499. Now the upcoming Bip U Pro has been listed on Amazon and Amazfit's official website ahead of the India launch slated next week. The listing reveals the design and complete specifications of the Amazfit Bip U Pro.

Amazfit Bip U Pro Alexa integration

It is hard to differentiate between the Amazfit Bip U and Bip U Pro as they look nearly identical. That being said, the upcoming Amazfit Bip U Pro is getting some upgrades, the most important one's being in-built GPS and Alexa Voice Assistant.

The Amazfit Bip U Pro sports a 1.43-inch display with 2.5D glass and anti-fingerprint coating. It is an LCD panel with a resolution of 320 x 302 pixels. The smart band brings all the necessary sensors, including an optical heart rate sensor for heart rate monitoring, a blood oxygen (SpO2) sensor, a Tri-axis Accelerometer, a Tri-axis Gyro and a Geomagnetic sensor.

Apart from this, the Amazfit Bip U Pro can be used for monitoring sleep, stress tracking, breathing exercise, and menstrual cycle tracking. It can also track more than 60 different sporting activities.

The inclusion of the microphone on the Amazfit Bip U Pro has allowed for Alexa Voice Assistant integration. Meaning you can now bother Alexa anytime required. Huami has also added an in-built GPS to the Bip U Pro, so you do not have to carry your smartphone every time you leave for cycling, running or any other activity.

With Amazfit Bip U Pro, you can view Phone notifications, control music, click pictures remotely, find your phone and more.

The Amazfit Bip U Pro is powered by Bluetooth 5.0 and a 230mAh battery. The battery takes 2 hours to juice up, leaving you with nine days of battery life on normal usage and five days on heavy usage. Besides this, it brings 50 watch faces and 5ATM water resistance.

