Amazfit Bip U Pro with 60 sports mode, built-in Alexa goes on first sale today: Should you buy it?

Highlights Huami Amazfit has announced yet another budget smartwatch in India

Amazfit Bip U Pro has been launched in India for Rs 4999.

The smartwatch can be purchased from the Amazon India website as well as the official website of Amazfit.

Huami Amazfit has announced yet another budget smartwatch in India. The China-based company had launched the Amazfit BIP U Pro in India a couple of days ago. The watch has gone on its first-ever sale in India today. The BIP U Pro is an advanced variant of the Bip U that was launched last year. Although there have not been any visible changes in the design of the smartwatch, the Bip U Pro comes with a lot of interesting features.

Amazfit Bip U Pro has been launched in India for Rs 4999. The smartwatch can be purchased from the Amazon India website as well as the official website of Amazfit. The Bip U Pro has been launched with interesting color options including black, pink and green. Although Bip U Pro only costs Rs 1000 more than the Bip U, it comes with much-needed upgrades including the in-built GPS and the in-built Alexa. So let us have a look at some key specifications and features of the device.

Amazfit Bip U Pro: Specifications

The Amazfit Bip U Pro features a 1.43-inch HD large TFT-LCD color display with a resolution of 320x302 pixels. The watch case is covered with 2.5D Corning Gorilla 3 reinforced glass, anti-fingerprint coating. You can upload your own picture from the gallery as your watch face or choose from the 50 plus watch faces that are available in the app. It is made up of polycarbonate and paired with silicone straps.

The Bip U Pro comes with two important features including the in-built Alexa and the GPS. You can talk to Amazon Alexa on your Amazfit Bip U Pro and ask it to play music, set the alarm, provide weather details for you. To activate the feature, you will have to swipe left. Apart from that, the watch comes with a built-in GPS that can be used to reach a location, check the distance you have covered, and more.

As far as the other features are concerned, the Amazfit Bip U Pro comes with 60 plus sports mode including running, cycling, yoga, dancing, skating, kickboxing, and more. The watch is water-resistant up to 50 meters. So you can easily swim with your watch on, it will also track your activities underwater. The watch comes with a 24×7 heart rate monitoring sensor, SpO2 monitor, sleep quality analyzer, and more. The watch can also track menstrual cycles and ovulation along with reminders. The company claims that the smartwatch can go on for 9-days on a single charge.