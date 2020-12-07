Amazfit GTR 2, GTS and GTS mini set to launch in December

Highlights Amazfit is all set to launch three new smartwatches in India.

The company announced that it would make the GTR 2 official in India on December 17.

Amazfit also revealed that it will launch the GTS and the GTS mini in the following weeks.

Amazfit is all set to launch three new smartwatches in India. The company announced that it would make the GTR 2 official in India on December 17. Amazfit also revealed that it will launch the GTS and the GTS mini in the following weeks. The smartwatches were launched in the global market a month ago. The watches will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Amazfit in its blog said that "the series will launch its classic essential GTR 2 on December 17th, 2020, and the other two classics will follow the launch. The GT 2 series packs a punch in terms of battery life and is built to last. The long battery life of the GT 2 series watches means they will be with you on your journey every day of the week."

The GT 2 series is the successor to the GT series that was launched in India before. Under the GT 2 series, Amazfit will launch three smartwatches including the GTR 2, GTS 2, and the GTS mini.

The smartwatches under the GT2 series have a lot in common. The smartwatches come with high-precision heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen saturation measurement OxygenBeat, sleep quality monitoring and support stress monitoring, self-developed biological data sensor. These smartwatches will help you keep a tab of your distance, speed, heart rate changes, calories burned, and other exercise data during your workouts, making life more active and fun.

The GT 2 series also comes with some of the smart features including music storage and playback, Bluetooth call function, rotatable screen and watch lock. Although most features are the same in the GT 2 series smartwatches, they come in different shapes and sizes. The GTR 2 features a 1.39-inch HD Color AMOLED circular display while the other two smartwatches come in square-shaped dials.

The GTR 2 will be the first to arrive in India, so let us have a look at the key specifications of the smartwatch. It comes with an always-on display and various watch faces to choose from. The Amazfit GTR 2 is equipped with the BioTracker 2, the second-generation PPG bio-tracking optical sensor which monitors the heart 24/7. It includes twelve different sports modes including walking, swimming, climbing, trail running, skiing, and more. The Amazfit GTR 2 comes with a battery life of 14-day.

One of the most endearing features of the smartwatch is the Bluetooth call function. The GTR 2 comes with a microphone and speaker which lets users answer calls through the watch.