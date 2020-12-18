Amazfit GTR 2 launched in India, price starts at Rs 12,999

Highlights Amazfit has launched the first smartwatch from its GT 2 series in India.

Amazfit has lifted the veil off the GTR 2 smartwatch. The company has launched the first smartwatch from its GT 2 series in India. The GTR 2 is the successor to the GTR, which was earlier launched in India. The smartwatch is now available for purchase in India and comes in two variants including the Classic and Sports edition. However, for now, only the sports edition is available on Flipkart for purchase.

The Amazfit Gtr 2 has been launched in India for Rs 12,999 for the Sports edition whereas the Classic edition has been priced at Rs 13,999. The Class black edition comes with an obsidian black leather strap and stainless steel casing while the Sports edition comes with an obsidian black silicone strap and aluminum alloy casing.

The Amazfit GTR 2 is more stylish and slimmer than its predecessor and comes with a plethora of new features. So let us have a look at some of the key specifications of the smartwatch

Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch: Specifications and features

Amazfit GTR 2 features a large round 1.39-inch AMOLED display with crafted 3D curved glass. It flaunts a metal and alloy watch case. As far as the display is concerned, it comes with 100% NTSC high color saturation, 450nits brightness, and 326ppi HD resolution, which delivers a great viewing experience.

For protection, the watch uses 3D Corning Gorilla Glass with anti-fingerprint coating and optical Diamond-like Carbon (oDLC) coating to make sure that the screen is scratch-resistant and smudge-free.

The Amazfit GTR 2 screen can also rotate by 180°, ensuring total comfort, whether you put it on your lefthand or righthand,

The smartwatch comes with 50+ elegant watch faces and over 40 watch faces have a custom always-on display, so you can see your personalized interface any time. Amazfit GTR 2 houses a big 471 mAh battery that the company claims can last up to 14 days with normal use. The watch is 5 ATM water-resistant.

The Amazfit GTR 2 lets users control mobile music playback through the watch and comes with a massive 3GB of local music storage, you can store up to 600 of your favorite songs in the watch. You can also transfer your favorite songs to your smartwatch.

Amazfit GTR 2 is equipped with the latest BioTracker 2 PPG optical sensor that tracks your heart rate throughout the day. It also supports OxygenBeats to measure blood-oxygen saturation. The GTR 2 makes it easier to understand your sleep patterns by tracking sleep stages, including the Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep stage, and even daytime naps.