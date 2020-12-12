Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch can be pre-booked with free additional strap

Highlights Amazfit GTR 2 is up for pre-orders via company's official website and Flipkart.

The delivery of the GTR 2 smartwatch will begin from December 17.

Amazfit GTR 2 is available in Sports and Classic editions with different price tags.

By now, there are a lot of brands which produce smart wearables such as fitness bands and smartwatches. One of them is Huami with its popular Amazfit smartwatches. While the company boasts budget-friendly smart wearables, it also has a premium segment of watches to target other users. Amazfit announced that its new smartwatch -Amazfit GTR 2 will be launched on December 17. But the smartwatch is already up for pre-orders via Amazfit's official website and Flipkart.

Users who will pre-order the GTR 2 smartwatch will get an additional strap free of cost. The smartwatch comes in black colour variant with replaceable strap option. The Amazfit GTR 2 is available in Sports and Classic editions priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 13,499 respectively.

Amazfit GTR 2: Specs and features

The Amazfit GTR 2 packs a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454x454 resolution. The touch screen of the smartwatch is protected with tempered glass, anti-fingerprint coating, and ODLC coating which is like a hard layer on the watch for better durability.

The GTR 2 Sports Edition is made of aluminum alloy and weighs around 31.5 grams without strap. Whereas, the GTR 2 Classic Edition has been designed with stainless steel material and weighs 39 grams without strap. Amazfit GTR 2 comes with waterproofing grade 5 ATM.

For the sensors, users get a blood oxygen sensor SpO2, heart rate sensor to monitor it in real-time, air pressure sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope sensor, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, and ambient light sensor.

The latest Amazfit smartwatch boasts 471mAh battery capacity. The company claims GTR 2 will offer 14 days of battery life on a typical usage. Whereas, the basic usage battery life is even longer at 38 days. The charging time as per the company is about 2.5 hours.

Other specs include speaker and microphone support. Users get Alexa and GPS builtin within the Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch model. For the connectivity, there is bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi support.

The Amazfit GTR 2 is compatible with both Android 5.0 and iOS 10.0 and above.

On a related news, the company unveiled the Amazfit GTS 2 mini and Amazfit Pop Pro in the first week of December. The new smartwatches have been launched in China. But it is speculated that the company will release the Amazfit Pop Pro as Amazfit Bip U Pro in India. As for Amazfit Bip U, it was launched in mid-October, 2020. You can read our Amazfit Bip U review here.