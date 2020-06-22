Amazfit Stratos 3 launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Highlights Huami has launched the Amazon Stratos 3 smartwatch in India for Rs 13,990

Amazfit Stratos 3 houses a 300mAh 300 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer battery.

Amazfit Stratos 3 runs on AmazfitOS and it is compatible with both Android and iOS devices

Huami has launched the Amazon Stratos 3 smartwatch in India. The smartwatch comes with a host of new features including 80 Sports Modes from Daily Activities to Professional Sports 4 Satellites among others. The smartwatch will be available on Flipkart from 8 pm on June 22. The Amazfit Stratos 3 is priced at Rs13,990.

The smartwatch is heavily loaded with features and one of the most endearing features that it has a 2GB built-in storage. It also has a Standalone Music Playback option which can store about 400 songs. So let's take a look at all the features offered by Amazefit Stratos 3.

Amazfit Stratos 3 specifications

The Amazfit Stratos 3 features a 1.34-inch full round transflective display with a resolution of 320×320 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and anti-fingerprint coating on top. The transflective display ensures that the screen is visible even under the direct sun.

Amazfit Stratos 3 houses a 300mAh 300 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer battery. The company claims that the smartwatch offers a 7-day battery life which would allow the 80 multiple sport modes to function smoothly along with other algorithms. There is also a mode called Ultra Endurance mode, which is a more of a battery saving mode, offers a battery life of up to 14 days. It allows several functions including the 11 sport modes, 24-hour heart rate monitor, and notifications. However, this feature also does not provide access to other additional features such as Wi-Fi, compass, and so on.

The Amazfit Stratos 3 runs on AmazfitOS and it is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Coming to the GPS tracking feature, the smartwatch is equipped with GNSS chips from Sony, which supports a combination of 4 satellite or 3 modes GPS positioning. Users can also adjust the ultra-endurance mode settings which would enable them to enjoy up to 70 hours of GPS tracking.

As we mentioned before, the Amazfit Stratos comes 2 GB of in-built storage, which can be used to store up to 500 songs on the smartwatch itself. This means that you need not carry your phone every time you step out for a walk or a jog, your smartwatch will help you provide the music.

The smartwatch comes with 5ATM certification, which makes it water-resistant for up to 50 meters.

The Amazfit comes with a warranty of one year which covers all the manufacturing defects. The physical damages are not covered in the warranty.