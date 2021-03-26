Amazfit T-Rex Pro priced under Rs 15,000 to arrive on March 28

Highlights Amazfit is all set to launch yet another smartphone in the Indian market.

Amazfit is all set to launch yet another smartphone. No, this time it is not launching another GT series watch but the T-Rex Pro in the Indian market. The rugged Military smartwatch is all set to be launched on March 28. The smartwatch will be available on Amazon and the official website of Amazfit. The watch has been priced under Rs 15,000 in India.

The Military certified T-Rex pro comes with a lot of interesting features and has passed 15 regulations of military standard (MIL-STD-810). The company claims that the watch can withstand extreme temperature conditions from 70C heat to -40 cold along with 240Hrs of humidity, 96 Hrs of Salt spray, and many more. Now, this sounds like the perfect smartwatch if you are adventurous in nature. Amazfit has also claimed that the watch can go on a single charge for 18 days. So let us have a look at the other specifications, features, and price of the upcoming Amazfit smartwatch.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro: Specifications and features

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro has passed 15 15 regulations of military standard (MIL-STD-810) and it is military certified. The smartwatch features a 1.3-inch AMOLED round display with a resolution of 360*360 pixels. It also has the Always-on display feature. The watch comes with sensors including the BioTracker 2 PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor, 3-axis acceleration sensor, 3-axis gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Ambient light sensor, Barometric altimeter. There is an anti-fingerprint coating on the display that saves the screen from occasional fingerprints. The body of the smartwatch is made up of polycarbonate and has silicone rubber straps of 22mm width.

The smartwatch is 10ATM water resistance. This means you can easily go under watch wearing this smartwatch. Coming to the battery, the smartwatch houses a 390 mAh lithium-ion polymer battery, which can go on for 18 days on typical use, 9 days on heavy use. The watch also comes with in-built GPS but if you use it continuously, the watch will only work for up to 40 hours on a single charge. The smartwatch takes a little over 1.5 hours to refill the juice using its magnetic charger.

The T-Rex Pro comes with 100+ sports modes that can track most of your fitness activities. The watch I compatible with Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 or above.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro is priced at Rs 12,999 in India and will go on sale on March 28 on Amazon and the official website of Amazfit.