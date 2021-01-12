Amazift to launch GTR 2e, GTS 2e in India soon

Highlights Huami has announced two new smartwatches in the CES 2021.

Huami has announced two new smartwatches in the CES 2021. The company announced that the GTR 2e and GTS 2e will also be launched in India in the coming weeks. Amazfit had launched a series of smartwatches in India last month. The company unveiled the smartwatches under the GT 2 series which includes the GTR 2, the GTS 2, and the GTS 2 mini. Now, Amazfit will launch two other smartwatches under the GT 2 series.

Amazfit has not revealed the exact launch date of the smartwatches but it confirmed that the smartwatches will arrive this month. The GTS 2e and GTR 2e will be available on Amazon and Flipkart. The smartwatches were launched in China before so we have some idea about the specifications of the GTS2e and GTR 2e.

Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e: Specifications

As far as the specs of the Amazfit are concerned, the Amazfit GTR 2e features a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD round display just like the Amazfit GTR 2. It comes with an aluminum alloy body and glass vacuum coating. Under the hood, it houses a 471mAh battery, which the company claims are capable of delivering up to 24 days of battery life. The GTR 2 comes with 14 days but the GTR 2 gets 10 days more.

Coming to the fitness features, GTR 2e comes with over 90 sports modes and features over 50 watch faces. It comes with various sensors including an Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Ambient light sensor, Vibration Motor, BioTracker 2 PPG bio-tracking optical heart rate sensor. The smartwatch comes with a blood oxygen tracker SpO2, stress and sleep monitoring feature, and a 24X7 heart rate monitoring system.

Coming to the Amazfit GTS 2e, the smartwatch features a 1.65-inch HD AMOLED rectangular dial. The design is identical to the GTS 2. The smartwatch houses a 246mAh battery that the company delivers up to 14-days of battery life. The smartwatch has over 90 sports modes, SpO2 sensors, stress, and sleep monitoring functionality, 24X7 heart rate monitoring system. It comes with sensors including an Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Ambient light sensor, Vibration Motor, BioTracker 2 PPG bio-tracking optical heart rate sensor. It offers water-resistance up to 50 meters and can be used while swimming.