Amazon adds new privacy feature to Alexa

Amazon has added a new privacy feature to its voice assistant Alexa. Users will now have the option to save their voice recordings on Alexa-enabled devices. Users can choose the voice recordings they want to save and the other voice recordings will be deleted automatically after Alexa processes a request. It will also delete all previously saved recordings.

Users will be able to review voice transcripts of Alexa requests 30 days before they are deleted. They will have the option to delete the transcripts according to the date range, one by one, by Alexa-enabled device, or all at once.

Alternatively, if users are sure that they do not want any voice recordings to be saved, they can simply set the settings to automatically delete voice transcripts on a 3-month or 8-month basis.

To enable this privacy setting users should follow these steps:

-- Alexa app > More Menu > Settings > Alexa Privacy > Manage your Alexa data.

Users can also visit the privacy settings of Alexa online. Users can review privacy settings by asking Alexa questions like, "Alexa, how do I review my privacy settings?" or "How do I manage my data?" and "How does my data improve Alexa?" Users can get more details on privacy controls by visiting the Alexa Privacy hub.

Amazon recently announced a slew of new features for Alexa at its hardware event. Some of these features include determining when the users are talking among themselves, and when a certain action is directed at her. Moreover, Alexa will be able to ask questions to humans when she has doubts. In addition to this, Alexa will get an enhanced voice-recognising capability. Alexa has also added a security feature called Guard Plus that will let users protect their smart homes.