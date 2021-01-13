Amazon-Airtel Prime Rs 89 mobile Plan: For Airtel users, unique to India and other key details you need to know

Highlights mazon has partnered with Airtel to make the plan available to the user in India.

In a first, Amazon Prime has launched a mobile-only subscription plan for its users in India. Amazon has partnered with Airtel to make the plan available to the user in India. So for now, the mobile-only Amazon Prime video plan is only exclusive to Airtel users. Interestingly, India is the first country where Amazon has launched its mobile-only edition.

As the name suggests, the mobile-only Amazon Prime cannot be accessed on either TV or laptops. Before Amazon, Netflix had introduced a mobile-only prepaid plan at Rs 199 but Amazon is offering the mobile plan at a much lower price. The yearly Amazon Prime subscription is available for Rs 999/year and the monthly plan is available for Rs 129.

As an introductory offer, Airtel customers on bundled pre-paid packs can avail a 30-day free trial by simply signing up to Amazon from the Airtel Thanks app using their mobile number. Once the free-trail gets over, users can recharge with Rs 89 to enjoy Amazon Prime Subscription Mobile Edition for 28 days. The prepaid plan also comes with 6 GB of data. However, if you want your prepaid plans to come with more data and all the Prime facilities you can recharge your number with either Rs 299, Rs 131, or Rs 399.

Another Airtel prepaid plan that will offer the subscription Amazon Prime Mobile Edition is the Rs 299 pre-paid bundle that comes with Prime Video Mobile Edition, unlimited calling, 1.5 GB per day, for 28 days. There is also a Rs 131 prepaid plan that comes with an Amazon Prime membership for 30 days with full Prime Video access, free fast shipping, and unlimited ad-free music. Other than that there is a Rs 349 pre-paid bundle that ships with Amazon Prime membership with full Prime Video access, free fast shipping, and unlimited ad-free music along with unlimited calling and 2GB per day for 28 days.

So if you recharge with Rs 89 and Rs 299, you will have access to the mobile-edition of Amazon Prime but with Rs 131 and Rs 349, you will get the complete Amazon Prime membership with full Prime Video access. The mobile edition comes with its own set of limitations. The account can only be operated from one device by a single user. Unlike the Amazon Prime normal edition, a person can only have a single account.

Speaking on the collaboration with Airtel, Sameer Batra, Director, Mobile Business Development, Amazon "We are delighted to have Airtel as our first roll-out partner for Prime Video Mobile Edition. This collaboration marks the deepening of the strategic association between Amazon and Airtel. Smartphones powered by pre-paid connections and affordable data are ubiquitous to a large base of Indian customers Mobile Edition will make Prime Video synonymous to quality entertainment for this large customer group. We look forward to expanding the reach of our service to the entire pre-paid customer base in India."

