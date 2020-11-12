Amazon Alexa gets Care Hub and other interesting features

Highlights Amazon has launched an interesting set of features for its voice assistant, Alexa

Amazon is launching Care Hub, a feature that would help users keep an eye on older parents.

Amazon also revealed that it is making Alexa smarter by rolling out a feature that would make the voice assistant read the mind of the user

Amazon has launched an interesting set of features for its voice assistant, Alexa. The company announced on Tuesday it is launching Care Hub, a feature that would help users keep an eye on older parents. Apart from this, Amazon also revealed that it is making Alexa smarter by rolling out a feature that would make the voice assistant read the mind of the user and answer accordingly.

Amazon has launched the Care Hub to let users keep an eye on the activities of their elderly parents. At the same time, they want the elderly to feel more confident about living independently. "Introducing the Care Huba new set of U.S. features designed to help simplify the remote caregiving experience for both the person providing support and their aging loved one. The Care Hub gives customers a new, easy way to check in on their loved one remotely, while maintaining privacy, with features like the high-level activity feed and alerts. It also gives aging customers the comfort of knowing they can just ask Alexa to call for help should they need it," Amazon said in the blog.

The feature will be available to the users in the United States. To use the feature, a user is required to create a connection between their two Alexa accounts. "The aging loved one will need an Echo or Alexa-enabled device. The family member providing support just needs the Alexa app on their phone. The Care Hub will work once the loved one sends an invitation and the family member accepts. This simple, one-time setup offers a number of benefits to both individuals," the blog said.

Users will receive alerts about the activities of the elderly and if no activity is detected in a long time. They can easily call through the app if no activity is observed.

Apart from this, Amazon is launching another feature that will allow Alexa to infer a user's latent goals  goals that are not directly expressed but are implicit in requests. Now, we're taking another step toward natural interaction with a capability that lets Alexa infer customers' latent goals  goals that are implicit in customer requests but not directly expressed. For instance, if a customer asks, "How long does it take to steep tea?", the latent goal could be setting a timer for steeping a cup of tea," Amazon said in the blog. The new feature has already been enabled in the United States, the rest of the countries are expected to get the feature soon.