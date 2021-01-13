Amazon and Airtel launch Amazon Prime Rs 89 mobile plan with video and data benefits

Amazon has launched a mazon Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription plan in India for mobile users only. India has become the first country in the world to offer customers a mobile-only Prime Video plan. Amazon has partnered with Airtel to bring the mobile plan to the users. The plan starts at Rs 89 in India. By introducing the mobile plan at such an affordable price, Amazon has locked horns with Netflix's mobile plan that is available for Rs199.

In just Rs 89, Airtel users can access all the movies and web series on Amazon Prime streaming service. Amazon will be offering a 30-day trial to users, once that is over users can choose from various plans. With the Rs 89 prepaid plan, users will also get a total of 6GB data. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

Talking about the new plan Jay Marine, Vice President, Amazon Prime Video Worldwide, said: "India is one of our fastest growing territories in the world with very high engagement rates. Buoyed by this response, we want to double-down by offering our much-loved entertainment content to an even larger base of Indian customers. Given high mobile broadband penetration in the country, the mobile phone has become one of the most widely used streaming devices. With the launch of Prime Video Mobile Edition we look forward to entertaining every Indian with our Exclusive and Original content."

Apart form the Rs 89 prepaid plan, Amazon is also offering a Rs 299 pre-paid bundle that comes with Prime Video Mobile Edition, unlimited calling, 1.5 GB per day, for 28 days. There is also a Rs 131 prepaid plan that comes with Amazon Prime membership for 30 days with full Prime Video access, free fast shipping and unlimited ad-free music. Other than that there is a Rs 349 pre-paid bundle that ships with Amazon Prime membership with full Prime Video access, free fast shipping and unlimited ad-free music along with unlimited calling and 2GB per day for 28 days.

Speaking on the collaboration with Airtel, Sameer Batra, Director, Mobile Business Development, Amazon "We are delighted to have Airtel as our first roll-out partner for Prime Video Mobile Edition. This collaboration marks the deepening of the strategic association between Amazon and Airtel. Smartphones powered by pre-paid connections and affordable data are ubiquitous to a large base of Indian customers Mobile Edition will make Prime Video synonymous to quality entertainment for this large customer group. We look forward to expanding the reach of our service to the entire pre-paid customer base in India."