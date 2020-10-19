Amazon and Flipkart sale: Top 10 deals on smartphones you shouldn't miss

Highlights Amazons Great Indian Festival Sale and Flipkarts Big Billion Days sale is here.

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale and Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is here. The e-commerce platforms are offering great deals on smartphones, TVs, laptops, and more at the sale. The Flipkart sale would continue till October 21 while the Amazon sale would go on for a month. This is the first time Amazon will host a month-long sale.

Along with providing massive discounts on products, Amazon and Flipkart are also offering 10 percent instant cashback for SBI and HDFC credit and debit cardholders. Users can also exchange their old phones for new phones and avail of no-cost EMI. So before the sale ends check out the top 10 deals on smartphones.

 The iPhone 11 is available for Rs 47,999 on Amazon along with EarPods and chargers in the box. You can also get Rs 16,400 off on your old phone and additional offers if you make the payment through the HDFC card.

 The Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max are available for Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,999 on Amazon. The original price of the smartphone is Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999.

 The iPhone XR is available for Rs 37,999 on Flipkart. Buyers will also get upto Rs 13,500 for their old phones along with 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

 The iPhone SE was available for Rs 25,999 on the first day of the Flipkart sale but now the price has gone up to Rs 29,999. It is still lesser than its official price of Rs 42,500. The phone is powered by an A13 Bionic chip and features a 12-megapixel camera.

Poco C3 is available for Rs 6749 on Flipkart. The smartphone is powered by Helio G35 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage which can be expanded by up to 512GB. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a water-drop style notch. Despite being a budget phone, it has a triple camera set-up on the rear which comprises of a 13-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel secondary ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera for selfies.

OnePlus 8T, the flagship device, unveiled by the company is available on Amazon for Rs 42,999 with a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC credit cards.

OnePlus 8 is being sold for Rs 39, 999 for the 6GB, and 128GB variant. Buyers will also get up to Rs 16,400 in exchange for their old phones.

 The Redmi K20 Pro is available for a discount of up to Rs 4,000 on Amazon during the sale period. The 6GB+128GB variant is available for Rs 22,999 during the sale.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is available for Rs 29,999 plus additional discounts and offers on Flipkart.

 Samsung Galaxy M51 is available for Rs 22,499 along with additional discounts and offers on Amazon.