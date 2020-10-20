Amazon and Flipkart sales: 5 laptop deals you cannot miss today

Highlights Flipkart and Amazon are offering huge discounts on laptops.

The Apple MacBook Air is also up for grabs with big discount.

You can get up to Rs 6,000 extra cashback on your SBI or HDFC Bank credit card.

If you have been waiting for the Amazon and Flipkart sales to get big discounts on laptops, now would be the right time. Both Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sales are underway where you not only get those big discounts but are also eligible for bank offers to sweeten the deal. We have talked about some of the best deals that you can get on a laptop previously. If you are a student, check this Asus VivoBook 14 for yourself, if you are a gamer, here is a good deal on Lenovo Legion 5i, and if you want a MacBook Air, you have got the best deal on it.

But if you want to check more deals on laptops, majorly the ones with Intel Core i5 processors that are suited for productivity and gaming both, we have handpicked some of the best deals there are on Flipkart and Amazon sales. Let us dive in.

Best laptop deals in Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

-- Apple MacBook Air: 13.3-inch display, Intel Core i5 processor on this laptop for Rs 59,990 (MRP Rs 84,900) plus Rs 2,750 off on using SBI Credit card.

-- HP 15s: 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 1TB HDD drive for Rs 51,990 (MRP Rs 57,396) plus Rs 2,750 off on SBI Credit card.

-- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i: 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX1650 Ti, 15.6-inch display for Rs 64,990 (MRP Rs 1,12,890) plus Rs 2,750 off on SBI Credit card.

-- Asus ROG Strix G: 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for Rs 59,990 (MRP Rs 77,890) plus Rs 2,750 off on SBI Credit card.

-- Acer Predator Helios 300: 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 6GB graphics memory for Rs 89,990 (MRP Rs 1,30,990) plus Rs 2,750 on SBI Credit card.

Best laptop deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

-- Lenovo ThinkPad E14: 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 1080p display for Rs 59,990 (MRP Rs 83,368) plus Rs 2,750 off on HDFC Bank credit card.

-- Dell G3 3500 Gaming Laptop: 15.6-inch 120Hz screen, 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor for Rs 72,990 (MRP Rs 78,193) plus Rs 2,750 off on HDFC Bank credit card.

-- Avita Liber V14: 14-inch screen, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage for Rs 39,490 (MRP Rs 51,990) plus Rs 2,750 off on HDFC Bank credit card.

-- MSI GL65 Leopard: 15.6-inch 1080p display, 8GB of RAM for Rs 67,990 (MRP Rs 83,990) plus Rs 2,750 off on HDFC Bank credit card.

-- Lenovo Yoga C640: 2-in-1 convertible with 13.3-inch 1080p screen for Rs 79,990 (MRP Rs 1,16,090) plus Rs 2,750 off on HDFC Bank credit card.

Over and above these discounts, if you make a total purchase of Rs 1 lakh or above on Amazon or Flipkart, you will be eligible for an extra cashback of Rs 6,000 on your HDFC Bank and SBI credit cards, respectively.