Amazon and Flipkart start Black Friday Sale and here are top phone deals you can't miss

The season of sale is here. Although online sales happen around the year, year-end sales seem to have a bigger fan-base for some unknown reasons. It could be the joy of ushering into the new year probably the holidays. Like every year, the two popular e-commerce sites in India- Amazon and Flipkart are once again back with their online sale offers and today we talk about the ongoing Black Friday sale which seems to have extended to Saturday too. The companies are giving some choicest offers on smartphones which you may not want to miss.

The discount and card offers are available for several new popular phones like Poco M2, Galaxy M51 and more. There are discounts of up to Rs 3000 on select phones and card offers on various others. In case you are planning to buy a smartphone for yourself or for gifting to someone then this is the right time. Check out some of the best offers that we've sorted for you. Take a look.

Samsung Galaxy M51: The Galaxy M51 which was launched this year in August is available for a discount of up to Rs 6000. Amazon is offering the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model of this phone at a price of Rs 22,999 instead of Rs 28,999. The smartphone also comes with no-cost EMI options under which you can buy the phone on installments without interest. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch sAMOLED display. There are four cameras at the back including a 64MP main lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP depth and 5MP macro lens. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie camera. The phone relies on a massive 7000mAh battery with USB Type-C charging.

Poco M2: The smartphone was launched this year in September and it is available at discount on Flipkart. The 64GB model is selling at Rs 10,499 instead of Rs 12,999 while the 128GB variant is available at Rs 11,499 instead of Rs 14,999. There is also up to Rs 10,950 off on exchange. The buyers can also opt for a no-cost EMI buying option for the device. There is 5 per cent cashback on EMI with SBI credit cards and additional Rs 500 off select debit and credit cards.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: The smartphone was launched in September this year. It is available at Rs 13,999 instead of Rs 16,999 for the 64GB model and Rs 16,999 instead of Rs 18,999 for the 128GB storage model. The phone sports a 6.5-inch fullHD display and a MediaTek Helio G95 processor. The smartphone relies on a 4500mAh Lithium-ion battery supported by a 65W Super Dart charger.

OnePlus Nord: The OnePlus Nord which is selling at Rs 27,999 on Amazon has a bank offer of up to Rs 1000 discount on HDFC bank credit card. credit EMI and Debit EMI options. This means you can buy the phone for Rs 26,999. The smartphone. launched this year, has a 6.44-inch 90Hz fluid AMOLED display runs on OxygebOS based on Android 10 OS. The phone has 48MP+8MP+ 5MP+2MP on the back and 32MP+8MP cameras on the front. The phone is backed by a 4115mAh battery and is powered by Snapdragon 765G.