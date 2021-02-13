Amazon announces Apple Days sale: Best time to buy iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 12 mini and others

Highlights After Flipkart announced its Apple Days sale, Amazon too came with its special sale on Apple products.

The sale has already gone live and will last till January 17.

Amazon is also offering special discounts for HDFC debit and credit cardholders.

After Flipkart announced its Apple Days sale, Amazon too came with its special sale on Apple products. The sale has already gone live and will last till January 17. The Flipkart Apple Day sale on the other hand would get over on February 14. There is not much of a difference in the deals offered by the two e-commerce platforms. Amazon is also offering special discounts for HDFC debit and credit cardholders.

Amazon is selling the popular iPhones at discounted prices but if you are an HDFC debit and credit card holder can get up to Rs 9000 off on the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 11 Pro. However, the HDFC deal would only be valid till February 14. So let us have a look at the deals Amazon is offering on the iPhones and other Apple products including the iPad mini.

 The latest iPhone 12 mini is available at a discounted price of Rs 64,490 on Amazon. However, if you are an HDFC Bank user, you can get an additional discount of up to Rs 9000 on the iPhone 12 mini. To further sweeten the deal, Amazon will also let its users exchange their old devices for the new ones and get Rs 12,400 off for the old product. Now talking about the specifications of the smartphone, the iPhone 12 mini is driven by the fastest chip in the entire smartphone marketthe A14 bionic chip. The smartphone belongs to the latest iPhone 12 series. The iPhone 12 mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. Covering the smartphone is the ceramic Shield which is tougher than any smartphone glass. In terms of the camera, it comes with a dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras; Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. On the front, there is a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording.

 Now coming to the iPhone 11 Pro. The 128GB variant of the iPhone 11 Pro will be available for Rs 82,900 during the Amazon sale. If you are an HDFC cardholder, you will also get an additional discount of Rs 9000 on the iPhone 11 Pro. You might think that the iPhone 11 Pro belongs to the old iPhone 11 series but it is still one of the most popular smartphones in the market. Buyers can exchange their old phones for new ones and get up to Rs Rs 12,400 off.

 Buyers can also get a Rs 6,000 discount on iPad Mini and can avail of an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. Airpods with charging case will also be available for Rs 12,490 with a discount of Rs2,000.