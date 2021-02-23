Amazon announces Grand Gaming Days sale: Top deals on laptops, gaming consoles and more

Highlights Amazon has announced the Grand Gaming Days sale of 2021.

The Gaming Day sale would be live until February 24, 2021.

Amazon is offering scores of deals on gaming laptops, desktops & monitors, advanced headphones, gaming consoles.

Amazon has announced the Grand Gaming Days sale of 2021. The e-commerce platform announced its fab phones fest a day ago and now it is simultaneously hosting the gaming days sale. The Gaming Day sale would be live until February 24, 2021. Amazon is offering scores of deals on gaming laptops, desktops & monitors, advanced headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards, TVs from popular brands like Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, LG, HP, Sony, Dell, Corsair, Cosmic byte, JBL, and more.

Apart from the usual discounts, buyers can also get up to 30 percent off on Large screen TVs with high resolution, larger RAM, and higher refresh rate which will enhance the gaming experience. Amazon is also offering cost EMI and exchange offers with a price drop on select models.

So here are some of the deals you should not miss:-

Gaming laptops

 Acer Nitro 5 AN515-43 15.6-inch Gaming laptop: is available for Rs 57,540 during the sale. The gaming laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 3550H. This laptop comes with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 8GB of dedicated DDR4 RAM which enables smooth multitasking and excellent performance with Acer CoolBoost technology and 1TB HDD hard disk along with WavesMaxxAudio and Acer TrueHarmony features.

 HP Omen 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop: is available for 85,490 during the sale. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti DDR6.

Lenovo Legion 5 Ryzen 7 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop is being sold for Rs 82,490 during the Amazon sale.The laptop comes with 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti with 4GB GDDR6 dedicated graphics. It has some features including switchable thermal modes Coldfront 2.0 with dual-channel thermal mechanism helps run even the longest gaming sessions without heating issues.

Gaming TVs and accessories

 Sanyo (43) Kaizen Series FHD Certified Android LED TV is available for Rs 22,999 during the Amazon sale. The TV runs on Android and comes with pre-installed apps including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Youtube, Zee5, and many more.

 Onida (43) Fire TV Edition FHD Smart LED TV is available for Rs 22,649. The TV comes with pre-loaded streaming apps including Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5, Sony LIV, and more.

--JBL Quantum 300 Hybrid Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headset is available for Rs 4699. The headband comes with memory-foam ear cushions that keep you comfortable.