Amazon announces Wow Salary Days, offers discounts on electrical appliances, furniture and more

Highlights Amazon announced Wow Salary Days that will offer discounts and cashbacks on electrical appliances, TVs, furniture, and more.

The sale has gone live on the platform and will last until July 3, 2020.

Customers can avail discounts on products of brands including LG, IFB, Dyson, Bajaj, Philips; TVs by OnePlus.

Amazon on Wednesday announced Wow Salary Days that will offer discounts and cashbacks on electrical appliances, TVs, furniture, and more. The sale has gone live on the platform and will last until July 3, 2020. Customers can avail discounts on products of brands including LG, IFB, Dyson, Bajaj, Philips; TVs by OnePlus; Furniture by Hometown, Home Centre, Sleepwell, Duroflex, and more.

Amazon has also provided the No-Cost EMI option to buyers and if you have HDFC Bank Debit Card, Credit Cards and Credit/Debit EMI, you will get 10 per cent instant discount up to INR 1,500 on any product.

Here are some of the offers on appliances and furniture listed by Amazon.

Washing Machines and Air Conditioners

--Up to 30% off on Washing machines

--LG Fully Automatic Washing Machines with Inverter Technology

--IFB fully Automatic Washing Machines with a 4-year comprehensive warranty

--Refrigerators starting at Rs 5990

--Up to 45% off on Air conditioners

--Up to 40% off on Microwaves



TVs

--Up to 60% off on Smart TVs and Android TVs

--Up to 60% off on 4K TVs

--Up to 60% off on 32inch TVs and other large screen TVs



Kitchen and home appliances

--Up to 50% off Kitchen & home appliances

--Irresistible offers on Mixer grinder, Water purifiers, geysers & more

--Offers from top brands including Bajaj, Dyson, Philips & more

--Up to 40% off on Water purifiers and Geysers

--Water purifiers starting Rs 11,500

--Mixer grinders starting Rs 1,395



Furniture

--Best deals on Furniture, top brands like Hometown, Home Centre, Sleepwell, Duroflex & more

--Duroflex newly launched Livein mattresses starting Rs 6,646

--Beds and Sofas starting at Rs 5,309 and Rs 9,499 respectively

--Dining Sets starting at Rs 8,799

On a related note, Amazon on Tuesday announced the expansion of its popular program 'Amazon Pantry' to over 300 cities across the country. The services will now be available in cities including Allahabad, Amreli, Bareilly, Betul, Bhopal, Bundi, Bhandara, Churu, Deogarh, Gonda, Jammu, Jhansi, Kathua, Kozhikode, Malda, Moradabad, Nainital, Pathankot, Rajkot, Shimla, Udaipur and Varanasi among others. Amazon Pantry is the company's one-stop-shop for essential items for Prime members. It offers essential goods such as staples, cooking essentials, snacks, beverages, packaged food, household supplies, personal care, skincare, pet food, baby products such as diapers & baby food and lots more.

Talking about the expansion, Saurabh Srivastava, Director - Category Management, Amazon India had said, "At Amazon, we are committed to be an 'everything' and 'everyday' marketplace for our customers and constantly focus on increasing selection, convenience, ease and speed of delivery across the country. Amazon Pantry has become popular with customers as it fulfills their grocery demands and gives them great savings. With this expansion, customers in more than 300 cities & towns can get access to safe doorstep delivery of grocery essentials."