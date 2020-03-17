Amazon Apple Days sale: Discounts on iPhone XS, iPhone XR, MacBook and more

Highlights iPhone XS Max will be available for Rs 69,900.

If you have been waiting to buy an Apple iPhone but couldn't because of its expensive price tag, worry no more because the Amazon Apple Days are here finally with tons of offers and discounts on Apple products including the iPhones and MacBook. The Amazon Apple sale will be live until March 21.

The sale will bring along a host of exciting deals and offers on latest iPhone X series, iPhone 11, Apple Watch, MacBook, iPad and more

During the exciting Amazon Apple days, the buyers will able to buy their favorite iPhone X series at the lowest price ever. The smashing iPhone XS Max will be available for Rs 69,900 and iPhone XS (512 GB) is now priced at Rs 79,900. Prime members will get additional discounts of Rs 2,000 and Rs 3000 on the iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS respectively.

One of the best-selling Apple iPhones-- the Apple iPhone XR (128 GB) will be now at an amazing price of Rs 50,900 during the Amazon Apple Day sale. The model with a lower storage variant will be available at a much lower price.

There is however no apparent discount on the iPhone 11 which is priced at Rs 64,900. However, buyers can avail an additional discount of Rs 6,000 on the iPhone 11 and up to Rs 3,000 on iPad Max if they are HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cardholders.

Apart from the Apple iPhones, the sale will also provide huge discounts up to Rs 30,000 off on their favorite MacBook. Currently, Apple MacBook Air (Previous model), Apple MacBook Air latest model and the Apple MacBook Pro are available for sale on Amazon. It would be interesting to note whether the offers will only be on the expensive MacBook or will Apple provide some discounts on the MacBook Air both previous and latest models.

Similarly, during the Amazon Apple Days, the Apple Watch will be available for as low as Rs 20,900. Amazon currently sells the Apple Watch 3 and the Apple Watch 4. So by the looks of it, it will most probably offer the Apple Watch 3 at a discounted price. Customers can also expect some discounts on the latest models of Apple Watch.

