Amazon begins food delivery in India, Swiggy, Zomato initiate delivery of alcohol

Highlights Amazon has launched its food delivery system in India and has piloted the project in Bengaluru.

For some users in the designated pin codes on the app, the option of food delivery is visible.

Meanwhile, Swiggy and Zomato have started delivering alcohol in some cities of Jharkhand.

E-commerce giant Amazon will now be extending its service in the food delivery area. The delivery service called Amazon Food has been launched in some pin codes of Bengaluru. Some users in Bengaluru can see the food delivery option under Amazon Food.

"Free and contactless delivery, hygiene certifies restaurants," Amazon highlighted on the app.

"We are launching Amazon Food in select Bangalore pin codes allowing customers to order from handpicked local restaurants and cloud kitchens that pass our high hygiene certification bar. We are adhering to the highest standards of safety to ensure our customers remain safe while having a delightful experience," an Amazon spokesperson told ET.

According to the app, the service is live in parts of Bellandur, Haralur, Marathalli, and Whitefield of Bengaluru. It is, however, not clear if the company will expand its food services in the rest of the city

Amazon Food was to be launched in February, but was delayed due to coronavirus, reports suggest. It is to be seen if the service can take on Swiggy and Zomato at a time when the restaurant industry is badly hit.

Amazon is delivering essentials through Amazon Pantry. It offers essentials like groceries, food items, health and beauty items, beverages, etc. Amazon also delivers food delivery items that include ready-to-eat meals through Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Fresh.

Other services like Swiggy, Zomato, Big Basket and Grofers went big on essential item delivery in the backdrop of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Swiggy and Zomato have started the delivery of alcohol and alcoholic beverages in the capital city of Jharkhand. They plan to expand their service in other cities of Jharkhand within this week.

Swiggy has a new category called Wine Shops from where customers can order liquor at home.

"By enabling home delivery of alcohol in a safe and responsible manner, we can generate additional business for retail outlets while solving the problem of overcrowding, thereby promoting social distancing." Anuj Rathi, VP-Products in a statement said.

Customers ordering alcohol have to verify their age and user authentication with their selfie and government ID card. There will also be a cap on the quantity of alcohol that can be delivered.