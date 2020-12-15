Amazon Christmas Sale goes live: Offers on OnePlus8T 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Mi Band 5 and more

Highlights Amazon is back with yet another festive sale.

The Amazon Christmas sale has already gone live on the website

Amazon sale brings discounts on party essentials, smartphones to electronics, Amazon devices and more.

Christmas is just around the corner and to make the festive season more happening, Amazon is back with another sale. The Amazon Christmas sale has already gone live on the website and offers discounts on Christmas décor, gift sets, party essentials, smartphones to electronics, Amazon devices, fashion and beauty essentials, consumables, accessories, and a lot more.

Talking about the sale, Amazon said in a statement, "As the Christmas cheer sets in and we gear up to exchange gifts and celebrate with our loved ones, Amazon.in today announced 'Christmas Storefront' bringing together a host of deals and offers on a wide selection of specially curated products across categories ranging from Christmas décor, gift sets, party essentials, smartphones to electronics, Amazon devices, fashion and beauty essentials, consumables, accessories and a lot more."

We have handpicked some of the offers on smartphones, fitness bands, and laptops

OnePlus 8T 5G is available for 45,999 during the Amazon Christmas sale. The flagship device by OnePlus comes with a snapdragon 865 processor, 5G connectivity, 120hz fluid AMOLED display, 65W warp charging, rear quad camera setup.

 One of the best selling devices by Redmi Note 9 Pro is available for Rs 12,999. The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon Qualcomm processor and 64-megapixel primary camera. Under the hood, there is a 5020 massive mAh battery with support for18W a fast charger.

 Samsung Galaxy M51 is available is at Rs 22,999 during the Amazon Christmas sale. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch full-HD + sAMOLED Infinity-O Display and houses a monstrous 7000mAh battery. It uses a 64-megapixel camera.

Mi Band 5 is available for 2,499 on Amazon. The fitness band comes with a 1.79 cm full AMOLED display magnetic charging and 11 sports mode.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is available for Rs 30,999 on Amazon. The smartwatch comes with many features and sports mode.

 In the Smart TV department, Mi 4A Pro TV is available for Rs 22,499 comes with an HD-Ready display. It comes with a built-in Chromecast and quick access buttons.

 Amazon Echo Dot 4th generation is available for 4,499. It comes with an all-new spherical design and smart features including voice to control lights, ACs, TVs, geysers, and more.

 Fire TV stick is available for Rs 3999. The company claims that 50% more powerful than the previous-gen for fast streaming in Full HD, the new Fire TV Stick supports Dolby Atmos and includes Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons to control your TV.