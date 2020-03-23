Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2020: Deals on iPhone 11, OnePlus 7T, Samsung Galaxy Note 10and more

Highlights OnePlus 7T pro will be available for Rs 34,999 during the Amazon India Fab phones fest

Apple iPhone 11 at No cost EMI + HDFC Bank offer for up to 6 months.

The Amazon Fab Phones fest will be live till March 26

There cannot be a better time to buy a smartphone as Amazon is back with yet another shopping festival that will provide discounts on some of the premium and mid-range smartphones. The Amazon Fab Phones fest is back with another edition with a host of discounts on OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple and others. The sale is now live on the Amazon website and will go on till March 26.

So here are some of the deals on smartphones like iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus and others that you would not like to miss.

OnePlus 7T

One of the most sought after phones by OnePlus, the OnePlus 7T pro will be available for Rs 34,999 during the Amazon India Fab phones fest. Apart from the discount, there is also a no-cost semi option available on the device along with an exchange offer up to Rs 10,200. There is also an additional discount of 10 percent for Citi bank cardholders. It features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ 90Hz Fluid display. There is 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage and a Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. The OnePlus 7T offers a triple camera setup on the rear, a 16-megapixel front camera and it houses a 3,800mAh battery.

Apple iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 turned out to be a complete people pleaser. One of Apple's most efficient phones, the Apple iPhone 11did not receive a price cut ever since it was launched but during the Amazon Fab Phones fest, it is available at No cost EMI + HDFC Bank offer for up to 6 months. The phone is priced at Rs 64,900 and is available in four different colors such as violet, red, green and white. The Apple iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch LCD display. It is powered by Apple A13 Bionic chipset and comes with two different storage options. In terms of optics, it has a 12-megapixel dual camera setup on the rear and a 12-megapixel camera on the front.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Although Samsung has introduced its new series in the marketthe Galaxy S20 series, the Galaxy Note 10 is still sought after in the market. The stunning device by Samsung is available for Rs 69,999 during the Amazon Fab Phones fest along with No cost semi option for up to nine months. The Galaxy Note 10 features a 6.3-inch display. It is powered by an Exynos 9825 SoC, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and houses a 3,500mAh battery. In terms of camera, it has a triple rear camera setup and a 10-megapixel front camera.

Apart from these premium phones, the Amazon Fab Phones fest also offers a deal on Xiaomi Note 8 Pro, Red 8A dual. The Apple phones such as the iPhone XR and XS are also available at discounted prices. There are offers on some of VIVO and Realme phones as well.