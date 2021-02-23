Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021: Top deals on OnePlus, Redmi and Samsung phones

Highlights Amazon is back with yet another sale on smartphones.

The Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale has gone live on the website and it will last till February 25.

Apart from this, Amazon is also offering instant discounts on selected cards.

Buyers can get a10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,250 if payment is made using Kotak Bank Credit Cards and EMI transactions. Prime members can avail of No Cost EMI on HDFC bank debit and credit cards with lower EMI options starting Rs 1,333 per month. They can also avail of additional exchange offers up to Rs 2,000 with No-Cost EMI up to 12 months across top brands.

So here are some of the deals you should not miss during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021:-

OnePlus 8T 5G is being sold for Rs 42,999 on Amazon but buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 3000 using the Amazon coupon. This brings the price down to Rs 39,999. Buyers can also exchange their old device for the new one and get up to Rs 12,400.



 Samsung Galaxy M51 is being sold for Rs 22,999 with an additional discount of Rs 1250 using an Amazon coupon. Buyers can also exchange their old device for the new one and get up to Rs 12,400. The smartphone comes with a massive 7000mAh battery and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display.

 Redmi Note 9 Pro is being sold for Rs 11,999 during the Amazon Sale. Buyers can get an instant discount using Kotak Mahindra card. Apart from that, buyers can get upto Rs 11,350 in return of their old phone. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G with 8nm octa core processor. It features a 48MP rear camera with ultra-wide, super macro, portrait mode and more.

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G is being sold for Rs 54,999 for the 8GB variant during the Amazon sale. But the buyers can get a further of discount of Rs 4000 using Amazon coupon. On top of that, buyers can also exchange their old device for the new one and get upto Rs 12,400. The flagship device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, powered by Kryo 585 CPU octa core processor, Adreno 650. It houses a 4510mAH lithium-ion battery. For camera, the OnePlus uses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with 4k support.



