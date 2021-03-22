Amazon Fab Phones Fest live: Deals on Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, and other phones

Highlights Fab Phone Fest sale is live on Amazon India with discounts of up to 40% on smartphones.

The sale also offers exchange bonuses, bank discounts as well as no-cost EMI options.

Smartphones from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo and others listed with discounts under the sale.

Amazon's Fab Phones Fest is back and will bring a host of deals, including exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, bank discounts and other offers on a range of mobile phones as well as their accessories. As per Amazon India, the second-anniversary edition of the sale will offer up to 40% discounts to customers on mobile phones and accessories. The list of smartphones under sale will range from the latest OnePlus 9 series to the makes of Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, Oppo, Honor and Vivo.

Already live on the Amazon India website, the sale offers a 10% instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 on customers using ICICI Bank Credit Cards for their transactions. The additional exchange offers up to Rs 2,000 can also be availed, along with a No-Cost EMI of up to 12 months. Prime members can further avail the advantage of No Cost EMI on HDFC bank debit and credit cards that offer lower EMI options starting at Rs 1,333 per month.

Other than these offers, varying discounts have been put up on the smartphones under the sale. Here are the top deals you can grab during the Fab Phones Fest sale.

Top deals on Amazon Fab Phone Fest

Xiaomi: Amazon is offering discounts on the prices of Xiaomi smartphones, including Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro and others. These discounts can be coupled with additional bank offers as well as no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months. Amazon will also conduct flash sales for several Xiaomi handsets at noon.

Samsung: Amazon is offering up to 25% off on Samsung M-series smartphones, with up to 6 months No Cost EMI. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy M12 will have a flat Rs 1,000 discount with a bank offer, while the Galaxy M51 will be available with discounts up to Rs 6,000, along with additional offers.

Apple: During the sale, iPhone enthusiasts can go for the iPhone 12 Mini, which will be available at an effective price of Rs 61,100 with bank offers.

Vivo: Fab Phones Fest will also offer up to 30% off on Vivo smartphones with an additional up to Rs 5,000 off with bank offers as well as up to Rs 2,000 off with exchange.

OPPO: A whopping 35% discount is being offered on OPPO smartphones during the sale, along with up to 12 months No-Cost EMI.

Other than smartphones, customers can also avail of discounts on mobile accessories, including power banks, headsets and more. The Amazon sale will last till March 25, 2021.