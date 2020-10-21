Amazon festival sale to continue, ICICI card users to get 10 percent instant discount from Oct 24

Highlights Today is the last day of Flipkart Big Billion Days but the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is still on.

Today is the last day of Flipkart Big Billion Days but the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is still on. For the first time ever, Amazon announced that it would host a month-long sale, and if that was not enough, the e-commerce giant is also offering discounts to ICICI cardholders.

Amazon will provide an instant discount to ICICI debit and credit cardholders from October 24. The offer for ICICI cardholders will be valid till October 28 and would be applicable for debit and credit card cardholders. Apart from ICICI Bank, Amazon is also offering a 10 percent instant discount for HDFC credit and debit cardholders. Users can also exchange their old phones for new phones and avail of no-cost EMI.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale on the other hand went live on October 16 and would conclude it today. The e-commerce platform offered massive discounts on smartphones including the iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 11, and more during the sale. Now with the sale coming to an end today, buyers still have a few hours to grab the iPhone SE for Rs 30,999. The buyer will also get additional discounts and exchange offers.

Let us have a look at some of the deals on smartphones by Amazon

 The iPhone 11 is available for as low as Rs 47,999 on Amazon. The device will come along with EarPods and chargers inside the box. Buyers can also get up to Rs 16,400 off on their old phone and additional offers if the payment through the HDFC card.

 The Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max are available for Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,999 on Amazon. The original price of the smartphone is Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999.

OnePlus 8T, the latest flagship device by OnePlus, can be bought for Rs 42,999 on Amazon with a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC credit cards and now ICICI credit and debit cards.

OnePlus 8 is available for Rs 39, 999 for the 6GB, and 128GB variant. Buyers will also get up to Rs 16,400 in exchange for their old phones.