Amazon Grand Gaming Days are here: Check out deals on laptops, gaming consoles, graphic cards

Highlights Amazon's Grand Gaming Days will be live till February 23

Buyers will get up to 50% off on gaming gadgets

Exchange offers and convenient no-cost EMI options are also available

Amazon is back with yet another shopping carnival for hardcore gamers. The Grand Gaming Days by Amazon is now live and will go on till February 23. The buyers will get some really great deals on gaming gadgets, consoles, gaming laptops etc from top brands like Xbox, Acer, Sony and more.

The customers will also get exciting finance options as No-cost EMI and exchange offers along with discounts on gaming products. That's not all, some products are also available at almost 50 per cent discount. There is a special offer for Bank of Baroda credit card holders as they would get 10 per cent instant discount on any product they buy using the card.

So here's the list of products you should definitely not miss buying during the Grand Gaming Days sale by Amazon:

Gaming consoles

Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console- There cannot be a better day than this to buy that Xbox gaming console you have been eyeing on. The device has got a price cut of almost Rs 5000 and now available at Rs 20, 990. The Xbox One S lets you enjoy disc-free gaming has three in-built digital games such as Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 3. You can also stream 4K video on Netflix, Amazon and more.

Sony PS4 1TB Slim console- Another delight for the hardcore gamers is the Sony PS4, which is available for Rs 27, 490 during the sale. The device was earlier available for Rs 29, 990.

Gaming Laptops

ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop FX505DT: Probably one of the most sought after gaming laptops that would definitely satiate the thirst of every gamer. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 processor and supports NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics on a 120Hz IPS-level Nano Edge display, which provides out of the world gaming experience. The device is available for Rs 60, 990 during the Amazon sale.

Lenovo Legion Y540 Gaming Laptop: This device is sleek yet powerful and provides an impressive gaming experience to the users. It is a 15.6-inch laptop that comes with an 8GB RAM and a battery life of 5 hours. With such power insides, the Lenovo Legion is probably one of the best laptop designed for gamers. This beast is available for Rs 62, 990 during the Amazon sale.

There are massive discounts on several other gaming devices such as Graphic cards-- ASUS Cerberus GeForce GTX 1050 Gaming Graphics Card and ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 2060 Super AMP, gaming headsets such as ONIKUMA K1B Stereo Gaming Headset and gaming mouse Logitech G304 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse.