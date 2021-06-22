Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Top deals on gaming accessories, monitors, Acer Nitro and HP Pavilion laptops

Highlights Under the sale, Amazon is giving the Acer Nitro 15.6 inch Gaming Laptop for Rs 67, 990.

Amazon on Tuesday announced Grand Gaming Days for gaming enthusiasts bringing a host of offers and deals on gaming gadgets. The sale will be live till June 24, 2021. Customers can get great offers and deals on gaming laptops, desktops and monitors, advanced headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards, TVs from popular brands like Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, LG, HP, Sony, Dell, Corsair, Cosmic byte, JBL among other brands.

Gamers can get up to 50 per cent off on gaming accessories like Racing wheels, Blue switch mechanical Keyboards, high DPI gaming mice and RGB gaming headsets with 7.1 surround sound, from top brands like Logitech, Redgear, Alienware and HyperX.

Customers can get up to 40 per cent off on large screen TVs with high resolution, larger RAM and higher refresh rate which enables a better gaming experience. Additionally, they can also avail of no-cost EMI and exchange offers with a price drop on select models.

Some popular deals from the Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale are mentioned below:

Gaming laptops and monitors: Under the sale, Amazon is giving the Acer Nitro 15.6 inch Gaming Laptop for Rs 67, 990. The Acer Nitro 5 11th gen Gaming Laptop powered by Intel i5 11th gen processor laptop features enhanced visual experience. This laptop comes with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 8GB of dedicated RAM and a 144Hz Refresh rate. It works on Acer Cool Boost technology and 512 SSD hard disk.

The HP Pavilion Gaming 15.6 inch FHD Laptop is priced at Rs 54,900 as part of the sale. It comes with a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor and 8GB RAM along with a 1TB HDD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics card, offering a complete package to gaming enthusiasts.

The MSI Bravo 15 FHD gaming laptop is available for Rs 77,990 under sale. The gaming laptop is configured with AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Mobile Processors which uses the latest 7nm technology and Radeon RX 5500M graphics. The MSI gaming laptop provides desktop-caliber performance in gaming laptops with immersive multimedia and gaming experience. AMD FreeSync Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. MSI's exclusive Dragon Center software helps users control and customise their MSI laptops according to their preference. The gaming laptop offers 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for maximum efficiency and performance.

Coming to the gaming monitors, the LG 24-inch Gaming Monitor with Flicker-Free technology and a 75Hz refresh rate is on sale for Rs 13, 499. This Ultra HD 4K monitor promises to redefine the gaming visual experience as it has features like dynamic action sync, black stabilizer and game mode that deliver outstanding picture clarity and gaming optimisation. Another option that users can go for is the AOPEN Acer 24-inch Full HD Curve VA Panel Gaming Monitor which has a 1800R curve VA Panel Gaming Monitor and features cutting-edge gaming technology making the user's gaming experience smoother. The monitor is priced at Rs 10, 999. HC1 series features a 144Hz refresh rate and fast response time, allowing users to defeat the enemy at the first moment, while the curved screen with Full HD resolution helps users detect all the details on the screen.

Where gaming accessories are concerned, gadgets like keyboards, gaming headsets, gaming earphones and gaming optical mouse are part of Amazon's Grand Gaming Days sale. Some popular offerings among the gaming accessories are ZEBRONICS Zeb-MAX Plus V2 Mechanical Keyboard which is a 104-Key multi-color LED Keyboard with mechanical switches 80 million strokes life cycle for OP Gameplays. The keyboard comes with 20-LED Modes, 1.8 Meter Braided Cable with Gold-plated USB Connector for max durability and is priced at 3,310.

The HyperX Cloud Core + 7.1 Gaming Headset is priced at Rs 5990 under the deal. It provides clear positional audio for a more immersive gaming experience. Signature HyperX memory foam and soft leatherette make it comfortable for long gaming sessions. The detachable noise-canceling microphone keeps ambient sounds from interrupting your voice chat and can be removed when not in use. Cloud headsets are known for their legendary sound, comfort, and durability optimised for the way users play.

Amazon grand gaming days sale also has an offer on the racing wheels and pedals. The Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals are known to enhance the e-racing experience. It is designed to support a game-changing feedback system. The G923 features TRUEFORCE, next-generation force feedback that dials into game engines to deliver higher fidelity realism. Amazon is giving a special discount of Rs 5,000 on the accessories for this month.

The Logitech G333 gaming earphones are priced at Rs 3395 after the discount. They feature dual audio drivers, one for highs, mids and one for bass, also known to deliver incredibly detail-rich sound. Users will get the option to choose from multiple vibrant colors and will get ear tips of different sizes. The earphones will also house an in-line mic and controls that will give users clear comms and easy control.



Other accessories like the cosmic Byte Black Eye Wired Mechanical Keyboard is on sale for Rs 3749. The keyboard features an aluminum body that forms the foundation of this mechanical gaming keyboard. It also has a keypad of 104 mechanical keys with 13 RGB Backlight effect and it also sports Injection Molded Double Shot keys with a massive 50 Million Keystroke Key-life. The Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse priced at Rs 1599 under the sale. The mouse features a 6,400 DPI optical sensor that enables fast and precise swipes for great control, while an ergonomic form allows for extended hours of gaming. It also features 5 Hyperesponse buttons with up to 10 million clicks durability.

Coming to the gaming TVs, the popular deals under the sale are Redmi (55) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV is priced at Rs 40,999 and offer impeccable visual quality with over 8 million pixels for ultra-high-definition viewing experience. It houses 15W X 2 speakers to provide users with a stereo experience for a powerful audio experience at home.

Another offer is the Sony Bravia (55) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android TV which is priced at Rs 59,990. It has fine details powered by X1 4K Processor and clear sound, features a powerful X1 processor, uses advanced algorithms to cut noise and boost detail. It also features a 4K signal, the Bass Reflex speaker which delivers the low-end sound and an isolated box design ensures highly efficient sound reproduction, delivering punchy bass without compromising detail and clarity.