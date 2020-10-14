Amazon Great Indian Festival offers for gamers: OnePlus 8 with 10 per cent off, Nintendo Switch Lite for Rs 25,190, and more

Highlights Amazon is offering discounts on a range of gaming products.

These products include OnePlus 8, Nintendo Switch Lite, and HP Gaming headphones.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will begin October 17.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is kicking off from October 17 where a deluge of deals on gadgets and electronic items will be up for grabs. There are going to be big discounts under the sale but, in case, you are looking for a gaming device, Amazon has an offer on that, as well. You will see discounts, offers, and cashbacks on gaming smartphones, gaming laptops, gaming consoles, gaming accessories, and game titles.

Over and above the discount under the Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon will offer 10 per cent discount on using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards for purchase. You will also have cashback offers when you use Amazon Pay while making transactions for your favourite gadget. Let us take a look at the top five deals that will appeal to the gamer inside you.

-- Asus TUF Gaming A15 Laptop: The ASUS TUF gaming A15 laptop comes with a 3.0GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Processor 3.0GHz paired with GeForce GTX 1650 discrete GPU. It has a high refresh rate on the display, which is best suited for high-end games. it can pump out reliably high frame rates in a wide range of popular games. Amazon will sell this laptop with a Rs 35,000 discount at Rs 62,990 in the sale.

-- Nintendo Switch Lite: Nintendo Switch Lite is a smaller version of the Switch that is great for on-the-go gaming. It is optimised for personal, handheld play, making it one of the best gaming consoles for handheld gaming. You can get the Nintendo Switch Lite for Rs 25,190 in the sale.

-- Sony PS4 Pro 1TB: Packed with 4K gaming support, the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro is still the champion for console gaming. It can play HDR-enabled PS4 games on an HDR TV, delivering a more vibrant, realistic spectrum of colours. You can get the Sony PS4 Pro 1TB console at Rs 29,990 under the sale.

-- OnePlus 8: OnePlus 8 is the perfect pick for your gaming needs. It is powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor paired with Kryo 585 GPU to give you all the power you need when gaming. It also has a 4300mAH battery that lasts long. You can get the OnePlus 8 for Rs 41,999 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

-- Acer B227Q Gaming Monitor: The Acer B227Q is a 21.5-inch Full-HD LCD monitor that comes with 1920 x 1080 resolution. The monitor comes with Acer Vision Care that reduces eye strain and provides a more comfortable viewing experience. You can buy the Acer B227Q for Rs 11,673 under the Amazon sale.