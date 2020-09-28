Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020 to begin soon

Highlights Amazon has teased the Great Indian Festival Sale for this year.

There are going to be huge discounts on products across categories.

The HDFC credit card customers will get an extra 10 per cent discount.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is coming soon for online buyers in India. The annual grand sale hosted by Amazon sees a horde of discounts and offers that are usually customary to have on products ahead of the festive season.

In the build-up to the season, Amazon has put up a dedicated banner on its website where it is urging customers to join the Prime membership, which gives them early access to the sale.

Although no dates announced, Amazon has revealed some of the offers that will be the highlight of the sale. The e-commerce company has revealed there is going to be a 10 per cent discount for when you use an HDFC credit card for the purchase.

Besides, you also have no-cost EMI, exchange discount, and total damage protection for smartphones.

The smartphones and electronics category sees the maximum discount under the sale, which is why Amazon is giving additional benefits to customers for these products under the sale.

As we mentioned, the Amazon Prime members will have early access to the sale. For them, the sale starts at least 12 hours prior to when it is slated to begin. Prime members can buy products much before the rest of the customers and shed their worry over out-of-stock products.

The Amazon Prime membership costs Rs 129 per month but you can save a huge deal of money by going for the annual membership that costs Rs 999 for a year.