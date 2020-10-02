Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale expected offers and deals, dates to be revealed soon

Highlights Amazon Prime users will get early access to all the deals and offers, that is a day before others.

HDFC card users will get 10 per cent instant discount during the sale.

Amazon is promising up to 80 per cent discount on fashion goods during Great Indian Sale.

The dates of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale are going to be announced on October 6. On this day the company is holding a virtual media event where not only it is likely to reveal the dates of the Great Indian Sale but may also announce details regarding the launch of new Echo products in India.

These Echo products, including the new spherical Echo speaker along with the redesigned Echo Dot, was globally launched a little over a week ago.

It is expected that the nmew Echo products will go on sale in India during the Great Indian Sale with some discount. It is also possible that Amazon's other products like Kindle will also get a lot of discount during the sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers and deals

Talking of the gthe Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon has created already created a micro page that reveals some of the offers customers will get during the sale.

As usual, the Amazon Prime members will get early access to all the deals and offers of the Great Indian Festival sale. This means all Prime users will be able to shop with the discounted deals a day before the regular customers.

Amazon is also going to offer a cashback of 5 per cent that can save up to Rs 1000. HDFC card users will get up to 10 per cent instant discount while Bajaj Finserv card users can get a credit up to Rs 1 lakh.

In addition, people with Amazon-ICICI card will continue to get 5 per cent cashback points when they make a purchase.

For phones and other accessories, Amazon will bring in "Never Before" offers. Amazon promises no-cost EMIs, exchange offers, total damage protection on India's best-selling phones at every budget. Moreover, it offers great deals on mobile accessories.

Now coming to the discounts, Amazon says it will offer rock bottom prices on electronics and accessories again with no-cost EMIs and exchange offers. Besides, these offers there will be coupons with new Amazon launches. The products will get up to 70 per cent off. Besides books, toys and games will also get a discount of up to 70 per cent.

Amazon is giving up to 80 per cent off on home and kitchen products with offers on more than 200 brands. The combo offers on home and kitchen appliances are likely to save customers more.

TV and other large appliances will get 65 per cent off with extended warranty and scheduled delivery and installation. Amazon Fashion that deals with apparels will give up to 80 per cent off with an option for 30 days return and exclusive offers for prime members.

Amazon has also announced a 20-70 per cent discount for daily essentials where offers are starting from Rs 99. Amazon is giving a 70 per cent discount on Amazon Brands that deals with over 20000 products and gives the option for extra Amazon Pay cashback. Amazon will also give up to 50 per cent off on Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle.

Other Amazon offers include the golden hour deals that gives exclusive offers to customers who shop between 8 PM till midnight. Users can also explore Amazon's Great Indian Sale with Alexa and use her assistance in paying bills faster and loading balance and paying during sales.