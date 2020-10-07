Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Starts from October 17, may last until Diwali

Highlights Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will begin on October 17.

Amazon sale would not conclude in five or six days but go on for almost a month

Interestingly, Amazon announced its sale date days after Flipkart announced the date for its Big Billion Days festive sale.

Amazon on Tuesday announced that its Great Indian Festival sale will begin on October 17. However, for the first time ever, the Amazon sale would not conclude in five or six days but go on for almost a month."It is a season of festivities. So, it will be a month-long celebration of festivities. Our sellers are putting together things attractive to various regions," Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon said during the virtual press conference.

Amazon's Great Indian Sale would go live from October 17 but the Prime Members can access the deal from October 16. Interestingly, Amazon announced its sale date days after Flipkart announced the date for its Big Billion Days festive sale. The Flipkart sale will also start around the same time on October 16 but it would not be a month-long sale. Unlike Amazon, the Flipkart sale would conclude in five days ie October 21.

Amazon has said that over 900 new product will be launched during the sale from top tech and fashion brands including Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Boat, JBL, Sony, Sennheiser, Dabur, LG, IFB, Hisense, Titan, Max Fashion, BIBA, Spykar, Panasonic, Lakme, Big muscles, Maggie, Tide, Realme, Microsoft Xbox, Westland, Harper, Xiaomi, OPPO, Sanyo, GoPro, Honor, Bosch, Amazfit, Peter England, Levi's, River, Amazon Basics and more.

Amazon will also launch a couple of new devices including the recently launched Amazon Echo Dot, Echo Dot with clock, Amazon Echo, the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

A new deal would be announced every day by some of the biggest brands across categories including products like laptops, tablets, smartphones, furniture, headphones, etc. Customers can shop for home appliances including the air purifiers, TVs, Washing machines, Dishwashers, and more from the comfort of their homes. They can select from a wide range of apparel, fashion accessories, and beauty products.

Buyers will also get a wide range of affordable finance options including the 10 percent instant bank discount on HDFC Bank Debit & Credit cards and EMI transactions, no-cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards and Bajaj FinServ, exchange offers, exciting offers from other leading Credit/Debit cards and lots more