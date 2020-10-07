Amazon Great Indian Festival vs Flipkart Big Billion Days: What is different, which will be better for you

Highlights Amazon announced the dates of its Great Indian Festival sale days after Flipkart announced the date of the Flipkart Big Billion Days.

Amazon announced the dates of its Great Indian Festival sale days after Flipkart announced the date of the Flipkart Big Billion Days. While both the Flipkart and Amazon sale will go live around the same time, it has a lot of different offers and launches in store for its customers.

The Flipkart Big Billion Sale will go live on October 16 while the Amazon Great Indian Sale will officially go live on October 17. The Prime members can however access the deals a day early on October 16. The Flipkart sale will conclude on October 21 but we do not have a last date for the Amazon sale yet. This means that Amazon for the first time ever will not conclude its shopping festival in five or six days but will go on for a month. "It is a season of festivities. So, it will be a month-long celebration of festivities. Our sellers are putting together things attractive to various regions," Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon had confirmed during the virtual press conference.

While this one major difference between Amazon and Flipkart's shopping fest, the e-commerce platforms have tied up with various popular brands for launches during the Big Billion Days and Great Indian Festival. So here are some of the popular launches you should watch out for and the deals offered by Amazon and Flipkart:-

 The Google Pixel products will be exclusively available on Flipkart for purchase during the Big Billion Days. Google had announced that its much-awaited smartphone, Google Pixel 4a will go on sale on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days. The Pixel 4a will be a Flipkart exclusive launch. The Pixel 4a would be priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000. Buyers can also expect the Nest Audio to go on sale during the Flipkart annual sale.

 Well, If Google goes to Pixel, OnePlus will come to Amazon. OnePlus is all set to unveil its next premium smartphone, the OnePlus 8T in India on October 14. The smartphone will be exclusively available on Amazon and would go on sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Considering, the sale will go on for a month, it could be available sometime in November and not immediately after the phone launch.

Flipkart has also partnered with Nokia to make a wide range of Smart TV's available during the Big Billion Sale. The company has launched as much as six Smart TVs in different sizes and variants. The smart TVs are priced at Rs12,999 for the 32-inch TV, Rs 22,999 for the HD-ready 43-inch TV while the Full HD variant costs Rs 28,999. The 50-inch TV is priced at Rs 33,999, 55-inch is priced at 39,999 while the 65-inch TV is priced at Rs 59,999.

 Amazon's newly launched echo products including the Echo Dot, Echo Dot with clock, Amazon Echo, the Fire TV Stick, and Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite will be exclusively on Amazon and go on sale during the Great Indian Festival.

 Now coming to the finance offers by Amazon and Flipkart. Amazon is offering instant discounts and finance options including the 10 percent instant bank discount on HDFC Bank Debit & Credit cards and EMI transactions, no-cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards, and Bajaj FinServ, exchange offers, exciting offers from other leading Credit/Debit cards and lots more. Flipkart, on the other hand, has offers for SBI debit and credit cardholders. SBI cardholders will get an extra 10 percent discount on Flipkart.