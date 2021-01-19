Amazon Great Republic Day and Flipkart Big Saving Days live now, here are top 10 deals on mobiles

Highlights Amazon Great Republic Day sale to kick off tomorrow for non-Prime members.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to kick off tomorrow for non-Flipkart Plus users.

Amazon sale ends on January 23 while the Flipkart sale ends on January 24.

Amazon Great Republic Day sale and Flipkart Big Saving Days sale are now live for select customers. Prime members have 24 hours early access on deals and offer on a host of products, and similarly, the sale has started early for Flipkart Plus members. Both the Amazon and Flipkart sales go live on Wednesday for everyone - Prime or non-Prime users as well as Flipkart Plus or non-Flipkart Plus users.

During the Amazon sale, customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount with SBI Bank credit cards and also avail discounts via Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card and Amazon Pay Later feature. During Big Saving Days sale, customers shopping on Flipkart can avail 10 per cent instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions.

In this article, we will list the top 10 deals on smartphones across Amazon and Flipkart e-commerce websites during the respective sales.

Amazon Great Republic Day and Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Top 10 mobile deals

iPhone 11 (available at Rs 48,999)

iPhone 11 has been selling like hotcakes since last year since the company announced a price cut on the device. During the Flipkart sale, the iPhone 11 will be available at its lowest price of Rs 48,999 for the base 64GB model. It's worth noting that the iPhone 11 carries an MRP of Rs 54,999. At the time of writing this article, the iPhone 11 was sold out for Flipkart Plus members. To refresh on the specs, the iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display, packs dual-cameras (wide and ultra-wide sensors), A13 Bionic chipset, and comes with a splash, water and dust resistant body with IP68 certification.

Poco X3 (available at Rs 14,999)

The Poco X3 is available at its lowest price of Rs 14,999, down from the launch price of Rs 16,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. To refresh, the Poco X3 features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 cover. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor and packs quad cameras at the back.

OnePlus 8 (available at Rs 39,999)

OnePlus 8 is retailing at Rs 39,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model during the Amazon sale. It was launched at a starting price of Rs 41,999. To refresh, the OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and sports triple camera sensors at the back.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ (available at Rs 45,999)

This is undoubtedly one of the biggest deals available during the Flipkart sale. The Samsung Galaxy S20+, the company's last year flagship smartphone, is available with over Rs 25,000 discount. The Galaxy S20+ is retailing at Rs 45,999 during the Flipkart sale while it was launched in India at Rs 73,999 last year. At the time of writing, the S20+ was out of stock. To refresh, the Galaxy S20+ features a 6.7-inch QHD+ display and comes with Exynos 990 chipset. It packs 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage. It comes with quad cameras at the back.

OnePlus 8T (available at Rs 40,499)

The OnePlus 8T is available with up to Rs 2,500 discount for the first time ever since launch last year. The smartphone was unveiled at a starting price of Rs 42,999 in India. The Amazon page notes that the discount will be offered as coupons. It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It packs 12GB of RAM. It sports quad-camera setup at the back.

iPhone 12 mini (available at Rs 59,990)

The iPhone 12 mini is available with discounts for the first time since launch last year. It is available with an instant cashback offer worth Rs 4,500 with SBI Bank credit card on Amazon. Refreshing some specs, the iPhone 12 mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display and comes with 5G support. It comes with dual cameras at the back featuring ultra-wide and wide-angle sensors. It is powered by A14 Bionic chipset, which is the same that powers the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The smartphone is also compatible with MagSafe accessories and wireless chargers.



Nokia 5.3 (available at Rs 10,999)

The Nokia 5.3 is available with up to Rs 3,000 discount on Amazon during the Great Republic Day sale. The smartphone was launched in India at Rs 13,999. The stock-Android smartphone features a 6.55-inch HD+ display and is powered by Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. It packs a 4000mAh battery and comes with quad-camera setup at the back.

Moto G 5G (available at Rs 17,999)

Motorola's Moto G 5G is available at its lowest price of Rs 17,999 down from the launch price of Rs 20,999. Touted as India's most affordable 5G smartphone, the Moto G 5G comes with 6.7-inch Full-HD+ display with punch hole design and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. It packs 6GB of RAM and comes with 5000mAh battery. It sports triple cameras at the back.

Samsung Galaxy F41 (available at Rs 13,999)

The Samsung Galaxy F41 will be available at its lowest price of Rs 13,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The smartphone was launched at Rs 16,999 last year. It features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and is powered by Exynos 9611 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone packs a massive 6000mAh battery which is its biggest highlight. The Galaxy F41 packs triple rear cameras.

iPhone SE (available at Rs 28,999)

The iPhone SE first-gen is available at an incredible price of Rs 28,999 after including the HDFC instant cashback amount. There's also an exchange offer applicable on the iPhone SE which means users can bring down the price of iPhone SE first-gen further. To refresh the specs, the iPhone SE features a 4-inch LCD display and is powered by A9 Bionic processor. It comes with a single camera sensor featuring a wide-angle lens.