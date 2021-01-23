Amazon Great Republic Day sale ends today: Last chance to grab deals on iPhone 12 Mini, OnePlus 8Tand more

Highlights Today is the last day of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Today is the last day of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. The sale commenced on January 23. Amazon is offering juicy deals on some of the flagship devices as well as budget smartphones. The phones on offer include OnePlus 8T, iPhone 12 mini, and more.

Apart from the deals on smartphones and other electronic items, Amazon is also offering instant discounts and other bank offers. Amazon is offering a 10 percent instant discount with SBI Credit cards and Credit EMI, No-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later, and select Debit and Credit Cards.

So here are some of the offers on smartphones you should grab before the Amazon sale gets over

 Today is your last chance to grab the Apple iPhone 12 Mini at a discounted price of Rs 59,990 on Amazon. After the sale gets over, the price of the smartphone will go back to Rs 67,000. In terms of specs, the iPhone 12 mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR Display and powered by an A14 Bionic chip, the fastest ever chip in a smartphone. In the camera department, it features dual 12MP ultra-wide and wide cameras, and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

You can grab the OnePlus 8T 5G for as low as Rs 40,499 during the Amazon Republic Day sale. The smartphone is driven by a 2.86GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with an Adreno 650GPU quad-core processor. For connectivity, the smartphone comes with 5G connectivity. The display of the OnePlus comes with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. OnePlus 8T runs on Oxygen OS based Android v11 operating system. It houses a 4500 mAH lithium-polymer battery that is designed to go all day. The smartphone comes with two RAM variants including 8GB and 12GB RAM.

--Samsung Galaxy M51 can be grabbed for Rs 20,999 on Amazon. The smartphone comes with an impressive spec sheet. It flaunts a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, features a 6.7-inch AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SD730G octa-core processor. With 6GB and 8GB RAM variants and an amazing first-in-class 7000mAh battery.

--Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro can be grabbed at its lowest price of Rs 12,999 during Amazon sale. The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ full-screen. In the camera department, the smartphone features a 48-megapixel quad-camera set up and houses a 5020 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by a 2.3Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor.

Nokia 5.3 can be grabbed at a discount of Rs 3000 on Amazon during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. The price of the smartphone is down from Rs 13,999 and today is the last day to grab the offer. The smartphone comes with a 6.55-inch HD+ display and is powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone houses a 4000mAh battery and comes with a quad-camera setup at the back.

 Redmi 9 Power is available at a discount of Rs 10,999 but SBI credit card users can also get a 10 percent discount. Amazon is also giving the users to swap their old phone at Rs 10,001 for the Redmi 9 Power

