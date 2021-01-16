Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top deals on smartphones you shouldn't miss

Highlights Amazon is all set to kickstart this years first mega shopping festival.

The sale would go live on January 20 and would continue till January 23.

Amazon Prime members will have early access to the deals on January 19.

Amazon is all set to kickstart this year's first mega shopping festival. The sale would go live on January 20 and would continue till January 23. Amazon Prime members will have early access to the deals on January 19. Ahead of the sale, Amazon has revealed some of the deals that should look forward to.

Apart from the deals, Amazon has also announced a couple of bank offers that you can avail of while buying the product of your choice. The e-tailer is offering a 10 percent instant discount with SBI Credit cards and Credit EMI, No-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later, and select Debit and Credit Cards.

"With sellers offering deals across Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen, Appliances, TVs, Daily Essentials and more, customers can shop from over crores of products across many categories on amazon.in.Customers shopping during the Great Republic Day Sale can save more by getting an extra 10 percent instant discount with SBI Credit cards and Credit EMI; No-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later and select Debit & Credit Cards," Amazon said in a statement.

So here are some of the deals we have handpicked from the Amazon Great Republic Day sale

 Amazon has revealed in a statement that the newest iPhone 12 mini will see a price cut for the first time since its launch. The company, however, has not revealed how much discount the iPhone 12 mini will get.

Xiaomi had launched two new phones this month including the Redmi Note 9 Power, Mi 10i. During the Amazon sale, the smartphones will be available with additional bank offers.

 Samsung Galaxy M51 will get a discount of Rs 8000 during the Amazon Great Republic sale. The Samsung M31 6 GB variant will be available for Rs 14,999 along with Amazon coupons for prime members. The Samsung M31s will be available starting at Rs 17,999. Buyers can also avail of bank offers.

 OnePlus models will be available at great discounts. The OnePlus 8T will be available at Rs 40,499, OnePlus Nord will be available starting at Rs 29,999. Buyers OnePlus models will also see up to 18 Months of No Cost EMI.

Up to 30 percent off on Vivo smartphones with an additional up to INR 5,000 on exchange.Up to Rs 23,000 off on OPPO smartphones with up to 12 months No cost EMI. Avail Total damage protection on OPPO smartphones starting at just Re. 1.Great offers on popular brands like Tecno, iTel, coolpad, Honor and Lava smartphones. Mobile Accessories starting Rs 69.



