Amazon India launches online IRCTC train ticket booking service, cashback on first booking

Amazon has partnered with IRCTC to let users book train tickets on Amazon Android and iOS apps. Through the same app, the users will also be able to see PNR status and manage the booking.

The first time users will also get a cashback of up to Rs 100 on their first train ticket booked through Amazon.

Talking about the new feature, Vikas Bansal, Director, Amazon Pay said, "We are excited to partner with IRCTC and move another step forward in making life easy and convenient for our customers. Last year, we launched flights, and bus ticket booking on Amazon. With the facility to book reserved train tickets on our platform, we are enabling travel across any mode preferred by customers. Over the course of time, the Amazon app has become the one stop destination for shopping and payment of several other use cases. Customers love the convenience we offer of shopping and paying - all in one single app."

So if you book your train tickets through Amazon, you will get up to 10 percent off on your first booking. However, if you are an Amazon Prime member, you will get upto 12 percent off your first booking. The offer is only valid for a limit period.