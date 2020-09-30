Amazon introduces Amazon One, will let US users pay using palm

Highlights Amazon has launched a new contactless payment tech called Amazon One.

This tech will let customers pay for things they bought at Amazon Go stores using their palm.

The tech has been built keeping in mind the current pandemic.

How far can modifications go for physical stores in these coronavirus times?

Amazon is coming up with a new technology called Amazon One that would allow shoppers to pay at Amazon Go stores using their palms. The contactless Amazon One service scans the customer's palms to assign its data to a credit card that will be used for payments. The card needs to be inserted first before the payment mechanism is set up with palm signature.

The Amazon One technology will let customers enter the Amazon Go stores and pay for the products using their palm after the initial setup. They just need to hold the palm above the scanner for a few moments. But the challenge here could be to urge customers to avoid making a contact of any sorts.

People today are used to pressing their thumb to unlock their phones using the fingerprint scanner, which might tutor them for the Amazon One payment system. Customers will likely touch their palms with the scanner, which defies the whole purpose of contactless payment system Amazon is pushing. To avoid this entire situation, Amazon will have to educate people on how its new Amazon One technology works

Amazon One is being rolled out across Amazon Go stores in the US, one of the countries massively-hit by the coronavirus.