Amazon launches Covid-19 Supplies Store to deliver sanitisers, masks and PPE kits

Highlights Amazon has launched Covid-19 Supplies Store that will deliver masks, PPE kits to frontline organizations.

The hospitals and other healthcare organizations can place bulk orders for any of the medical gears.

The buyers can access the complete list of products at Amazon Covid site.

E-commerce platform Amazon has been delivering essential items ever since the lockdown was announced but now it has introduced a Covid-19 Supplies Store that will deliver masks, PPE kits to frontline organizations. The store will house products that are required for healthcare facilities including N95 Masks, Surgical Masks, Sanitizers, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Kits, Gloves, Shoe Covers, PPE Suits, Facial Shields, Infrared Thermometers etc.

The hospitals and other healthcare organizations can place bulk orders for any of the medical gears that are required to treat COVID-19 patients The buyers can access the complete list of products at https://www.amazon.in/b/ref=vpr_covid_direct?node=21433333031. The order can be made if the users have Amazon Business accounts.

"The 'Covid-19 Supplies Store' is our effort towards providing institutional buyers with a one-stop-shop for all their needs around safety and sanitization products. The store seeks to serve bulk buying needs of healthcare professionals and organizations as the nation continues to fight the virus. In these unprecedented times, Amazon remains committed to serve the nation by providing instant access and delivering products safely to customers across the country," Manish Tiwary, Vice President Category Management, Amazon India, said in a statement.

"The 'COVID-19 Supplies Store' has been specifically curated to provide instant access to critical medical supplies and safety products. Customers need not spend time searching for individual products, "the statement by Amazon read.

Ever since the lockdown was announced the government allowed e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart to only deliver essential items like grocery products, etc. However, when the lockdown was extended for the second time, the e-commerce platforms were allowed to deliver non-essential items in green and orange zones. The non-essential items basically means electronic items including phones and other gadgets.

In India, 733 districts has been classified into three zones such as the Red Zones, Orange Zones, and Green Zones. These zones are classified on the basis of the number of novel coronavirus cases, for instance, the Red Zones have a high number of cases, Orange Zones have fewer cases as compared to the red zones while the Green Zones have not had nay coronavirus cases in the last 21 days. Delhi falls under the red zone which means that none of the e-commerce platforms will deliver non-essential items in the city.