Amazon launches Echo Show 5, Echo Show 8 2nd generation models with improved cameras

Highlights Amazon has launched the second generation models of Echo Show 8, Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 5 Kids edition.

The Echo Show 8 has received a major upgrade in terms of the camera.

The Echo Show 5 comes in a new blue colour variant along with an improved 2-megapixel camera.

Amazon has launched the second generation models of Echo Show 8, Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 5 Kids edition. The price starts at $85 for the base Echo Show 5. The Echo Show 8 has received a major upgrade in terms of the camera. It now has a big 13-megapixel sensor that was earlier equipped in the Echo Show 10. Apart from this, there have been small hardware updates on the new models of the Echo Show which have improved the cameras of all the models

All the three Echo Show models have received upgrades in terms of camera. The smart displays now come with built-in shutters for privacy purposes. The devices have been launched in the United States and are available for pre-order on the website. Amazon will start shipping the devices from June 9.

The company has not announced yet whether it plans to launch the second generation models in other countries including India. But looking at the prices, one can assume that that Amazon might consider launching the devices in India. Amazon had previously launched Amazon Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 in India for Rs. 5,499 and Rs. 8,499, respectively.

Amazon has launched the Echo Show 8 second-generation model for $130 (roughly Rs 9,500). The smart display is powered by MediaTek MT 8183 octa-core processor and comes with an improved 13-megapixel camera. Notably, the camera sensor which was used in the Echo Show 10 has been used in the second generation model. It comes with an 8-inch screen with a resolution of 1,280x800-pixel, like the first-gen model.

The Verge reports that the Echo Show has also received a new feature that can detect when a person has entered the room. The device can also be used as a security camera using the security mode.

Coming to the Echo Show 5, the device comes with a 5-inch display and has been priced at $85 (approximately Rs. 6,200). The Echo Show 5 comes in a new blue colour variant along with an improved 2-megapixel camera. The first-generation model features a 1-megapixel camera.

The Kids version of Echo Show 5 is a bit costlier than the basic version. It is priced at $95 (approximately Rs. 7,000). Users get a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus services along with the device.