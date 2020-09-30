Amazon launches virtual tours platform called Amazon Explore

Highlights Amazon is launching a new platform called Amazon Explore.

Through Amazon Explore service, users can book virtual tours.

Amazon Explore session will allow real-time communication.

Amazon is now launching a new platform called Amazon Explore where users can book live virtual tours. Using the Amazon Explore service, customers can visit far-off places, can do window shopping from around the world, attend DIY workshops and whatnot.

The virtual tours will be escorted by Amazon experts who are especially trained for such experiences. The Amazon Explore session will involve a one-way video and a two-way audio for real-time conversation. Here's more about the Amazon Explore session:

Amazon Explore session will range between 30-to-60 minutes in length. It can be canceled or rescheduled with up to 24 hours of notice. To begin a virtual tour, users will have to sign-in into their Amazon account. Click on to the 'Your Session' page from the 'Your Orders' section to get started.

Amazon Explore session isn't mobile-friendly as of now. Users will need to have a laptop or a desktop with either Chrome, Edge, or Safari web browser installed in it.

During the Amazon Explore session, users can ask questions from the host and tell them to spend more time on one aspect of the experience or skip to another. For now it is only available for US customers.