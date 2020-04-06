Amazon likely to delay Prime Day event due to coronavirus pandemic

Highlights Amazon is likely to postpone its major shopping event, the Amazon Prime Day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon is likely to postpone its major shopping event, the Amazon Prime Day due to the coronavirus pandemic. As per a Reuters report, the event has been postponed to August. The Amazon Prime Day took place in July everywhere, this year too it was scheduled to take place on July 15. During the shopping fest, Amazon provides the best deals and discounts on the products on its platforms.

In 2019, 175 million items were sold on Amazon in 18 countries and as per the company, the sale exceeded Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined during the Amazon Prime Day event. Amazon might see a $100 million hit from the"excess devices it may now have to sell at a discount, as per Reuters.

Amazon, however, refused to comment.

Customers are now majorly relying on e-commerce sites like Amazon as one-third of the world has been directed to stay home to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. To meet the shopping demands, Amazon was looking to hire around 1,00,000 workers in the US. The positions were mainly for the warehouse and delivery workers. Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of international operations in an official blog post wrote, We are opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. in our fulfillment centers and delivery network to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon's service during this stressful time, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public.

Back in India, Amazon had briefly suspended its services owing to the growing demands and the hurdles faced by the delivery executives due to a 21-day lockdown. However, now the e-commerce giant has resumed services in the country albeit in selected cities. They also made it clear that they will only deliver the essential products first and would clear the backlog of items that were purchased before the lockdown through the pre-paid payment mode. Amazon is currently not accepting new orders for non-essential items.

The names of cites where Amazon had resumed services include Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jamshedpur, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mohali, Mysuru, Patna, and Raipur.

Amazon also resumed its pantry services in selected cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. Under the pantry services, Amazon offers essentials like groceries, food items, health and beauty items, beverages, etc.