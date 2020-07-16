Amazon makes it compulsory for sellers to display country of origin on product listings

Highlights Amazon has asked its sellers to display the product's country of origin.

The sellers need to start displaying country of origin from July 21.

Failing to comply with latest guidelines will result in enforcement action.

Amazon India is making it mandatory for its sellers to reveal the country of origin of the product they are selling on the platform. In an email sent to its sellers, Amazon has asked them to display what country their product was manufactured starting July 21. Amazon is giving the sellers a window of 20 days to comply with new guidelines to be able to sell their products on the platform. Post-August 10, non-compliance will result in the suspension of seller's account and likely a legal case.

In its email, Amazon has vividly described what "country of origin" means for sellers. It states that sellers have to display the country "from where the product has originated". If it is an imported product, its country of origin will not be India. Sellers are also required to provide Amazon and customers list the contact details of the importer, including its email address, postal address, and contact number. Amazon is also requiring sellers to be sure of the information they provide as a part of compliance and failing to do so will result in "enforcement action."

The All India Online Vendors Association (AIOVA) has tweeted some screenshots of the email sent by Amazon to its sellers. Some other documents pertaining to the matter have been reviewed by Entrackr, which also reported the development first.

The move comes days after the government's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) invited e-commerce companies for a meeting and asked them to begin displaying the country of origin to identify the products that have been manufactured in China or belong to a China-based brand. It is a part of the government's larger plan to reduce foreign imports, specifically from China amid the border tensions.

Flipkart and Snapdeal already have the option for sellers to disclose the country where the product was manufactured but it is not mandatory yet. Both companies may now be looking to make the criterion mandatory for sellers before they are allowed on the platforms.

The latest mandatory guidelines for online sellers in India comes close on the heels of Government's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps, including the popular TikTok and UC Browser. While TikTok's parent company ByteDance said it is talking to the government to find a way out of the moratorium, UC Web, the company that owns UC Browser is about to wind up its India business.