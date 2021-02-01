Amazon Mega Salary Days bring up to 50 per cent off on headphones, speakers, other electronic appliances

Highlights Amazon has also announced discounts on home and kitchen appliances, furniture, consumer electronics, sports products, toys among others as part of its Amazon Mega Salary Days from February 1 to 3, 2021.

The sale also brings up to 12 months no-cost EMI on DSLRs, mirrorless, and point shoot cameras starting from Rs 27,990.

Customers using Bank of Baroda credit cards and credit card EMI will get a 10 per cent instant discount on a minimum purchase of Rs 7,500.

Amazon has announced discounts up to 50 per cent on headphones, speakers and TVs among other appliances as part of its Mega Salary Days that is now live. The sale will go on till February 3, 2021. Amazon has announced discounts of up to 50 per cent on headphones, speakers and up to 12 months of no-cost EMI on DSLRs, mirrorless, and point shoot cameras starting from Rs 27,990.

The company has announced discounts on electronic brands such as Samsung, LG, Whirlpool among others. There will be a 50 per cent discount on headphones by BoAt, Sony, JBL among others and appliances from IFB and Godrej and furniture by Hometown, Sleepwell, and more. Amazon is also giving affordable finance options such as no-cost EMI and exchange offers. Users can visit Amazon's website to check the offers.

Amazon has announced up to 50 per cent off on headphones from BoAt, Sony, JBL and others, Up to 50 per cent off on speakers from top brands, up to 9 months no-cost EMI on premium headphones and speakers from Bose, Sony, Harman Kardon, up to 12 months no-cost EMI on DSLRs, mirrorless and point shoot cameras starting at Rs 27,990. The sale will also include up to 30 per cent off on televisions, additional exchange offers, and no-cost EMI. The smart TVs in the sale start from Rs 10,990 with TVs available from brands like Mi, OnePlus, Sony and Samsung.

Coming to consumer electronic appliances, Amazon has announced up to 40 percent off microwaves, up to 35 per cent off on washing machines. Amazon also noted that appliances will start from Rs 4099 during the Mega Salary Days and refrigerators will start from Rs 6490. Amazon will give up to 50 per cent discount on kitchen and home appliances like geysers and water purifiers. The water purifiers will start from Rs 2399.

Amazon has announced up to 50 per cent discount on fitness equipment, up to 40 per cent off on cycles, up to 35 per cent off on fitness trackers from top brands such as Garmin and Goqii, affordable deals on treadmills, and more from Welcare and Cockatoo.

Amazon noted that customers using Bank of Baroda credit cards and credit card EMI will get up to 10 per cent instant discount on a minimum transaction of Rs 7,500. It further noted that customers using credit cards and credit card EMI option can get a maximum discount up to Rs 1250 and Rs 1500 respectively. Additionally, Amazon has announced discounts on tools and home improvement, kitchen and dining appliances, furniture, and home decor.



