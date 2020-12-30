Amazon Mega Salary Days to go live on January 1: Deals on headphones, TVs, laptops and more

Highlights Amazon is back with a shopping festival that would kickstart on January 1. T

Amazon is back with a shopping festival that would kickstart on January 1. The Mega Salary Days will bring tons of offers on headphones and electrical appliances including TVs, furniture, sports products, home appliances, toys. The sale would conclude on January 3, 2021.

Amazon in a statement has said that it would offer discounts on products from the biggest brands such as Samsung, LG, Whirlpool & more; Appliances by IFB, Godrej, and more; Furniture by Hometown, Coirfit, Sleepwell, and more; Headphones by Boat, Sony, JBL & more. Along with this, the e-commerce platform will also provide no-cost semi and exchange offers.

There are special offers for Bank of Baroda Credit Cardholders as they would get an instant discount of 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1250 & up to Rs 1500 on EMI transactions. So here are some of the deals Amazon is offering.

Deals on headphones, tablets and more

Amazon is offering up to 30 percent off on the latest soundbars from Boat, JBL, Mi and others. On headphones, the e-commerce is offering upto 50 percent off on Boat, Sony, JBL and others. Premium headphones and speakers from Bose, Sony, Harman Kardon up to 9 months No Cost EMI. DSLRs, Mirrorless & Point shoot cameras starting at INR 27990/- up to 12M NCEMIUp to INR 30,000 off on Laptops & Desktops from top brands learn and play with Top brands Tablets with up to 30% off.Smartwatches & Fitness trackers up to 40% off on top brands

Deals on Television

Amazon will be offering up to 30 percent off on Televisions which would include 25% off on 32 inch TVs, 30% off on Android TVsUp and off on premium TVs.

Deals on large appliances

Amazon will be offering up to 40 percent off on large appliances, up to 35 percent off on best-selling washing machines, up to 35 percent off on air conditioners, up to 40 percent off on microwaves, and up to 40 percent off on chimneys. Refrigerators will be available starting Rs. 6,490 during the sale, as per Amazon.

Discounts on furniture

Amazon will be offering discounts on brands including Hometown, Coirfit, Sleepwell, Amazon will offer up to 50 percent off on furniture with no-cost EMI options and scheduled delivery, and up to 50 percent off on work from home furniture, bedroom, and living room furniture. Amazon will also offer 30 percent off on outdoor furniture. Dining sets will be available starting at Rs 12,000.