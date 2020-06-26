Amazon Pay's Smart Stores feature will let you scan, explore and pay atlocal stores: Here is how

Highlights Amazon Pay on Friday launched Smart Stores feature that allows customers to shop at local stores

Amazon Pay on Friday launched Smart Stores feature that allows customers to shop at local stores and make payments via QR code. The company announced that the buyers can scan the store's QR code using the Amazon app to explore the products that are available in the store. Once you select the product on the app, you can check out on Amazon Pay and make payments through various options available.



Talking about the new initiative by Amazon Pay, CEO Mahendra Kumar said, "Amazon Pay is already accepted at millions of local shops, we are trying to make customers' buying experience at local shops even more convenient and safe through Smart Stores. Further, through EMIs, bank offers and rewards, we seek to make these purchases more affordable and rewarding for customers, and help increase sales for merchants."

As per the company, the Smart Store feature was launched with a motive to empower local shops, enhance customer experience, and generate more revenues. Currently, there are Google Pay, PhonePe and other payments app that are providing a wide range of services to the users

"What we're trying to do is bring the convenience of shopping online -- the way you can be informed, the various payment instruments that you get, and making it available to every customer in any store," Nerurkar told ET

The Smart Store feature allows a local shop to display its products on the Amazon app, allowing users to discover products, read reviews, evaluate offers while in the store, or from anywhere using the app. Once the customer selects the products, he can make payments using UPI, balance, credit and debit cards, EMIs and bank offers, and get a digital bill to reduce contact and save paper.

The Amazon Pay has enabled local shops to offer Amazon Pay reward coupons to attract new customers and give the customers a reason to come back to them the next time.

"Thousands of local shops across the country have already signed up as Amazon Pay Smart Stores. These include local shops like Sri Balaji Kitchens-Vishakapatnam, USHA Company Store-Jabalpur, and outlets of brands such as Big Bazaar, MedPlus and More Supermarkets. Amazon Pay has partnered with leading banks to offer customers the best value and in-store purchasing experience," the statement by Amazon Pay read.