Amazon postpones Prime Day sale in India due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Amazon India has postponed its annual Prime Day sale in India due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India. The second wave of COVID-19 has wreaked havoc in the country. The virus has infected over 4 lakh citizens and left thousands dead. The country has run out of hospital beds and oxygen cylinders because of rising cases. Meanwhile, the big tech companies including Amazon, Google have extended their support to the country by airlifting medical equipment and more.

As per CNBC report, Amazon had postponed Prime Day sales in India and Canada in view of the rising COVID cases. The company said that it is pausing the annual sale event in both countries but did not announce a new date. Every year, Amazon conducts a two-day Prime Day sale to attract new Prime subscribers. During the sale, Amazon offers scores of discounts on its products including smartphones, laptops, and more to Prime members. The company also uses the sale to get new Prime members.

During the sale, Prime members can avail exclusive discounts on products and also get their order delivered in less than two days. However, things are different this year as almost half the country is under lockdown due to the coronavirus and the e-commerce platforms are only delivering essential items.

The Prime Day sale usually takes place in July but this time it would not happen on the scheduled date due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020, Amazon had hosted the Prime Day sale in October in the US and several other countries. In the wake of the pandemic, several smartphone companies have also postponed their launch events.

Realme was scheduled to launch a flagship smartphone on May 4 but CEO Madhav Sheth announced that the company will be postponing launches, anniversary celebrations as the country is dealing with the deadly virus. The company was expected to launch Realme X7 Max and a 43-inch 4K TV at the May 4 launch event, but it did not happen.

"After careful consideration, Realme has decided to postpone the upcoming smartphone and AIoT products' launch along with anniversary celebrations. In these difficult times, let's focus on contributing as much as possible. Stay home, Stay strong! We will be back soon," Madhav had tweeted.